G.I. Joe Star Has "No Idea" What Upcoming Transformers Crossover Means for Their Return (Exclusive)

Last year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts concluded with a tease for the long-awaited crossover with that franchise and the world of G.I. Joe, and franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed this month that this crossover will be the next live-action Transformers entry. What that means for former G.I. Joe stars is yet to be revealed, with Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins star Samara Weaving being entirely oblivious to that project and what it could mean about Scarlett's return. In the meantime, fans will be able to see Weaving in Azrael, which hits select theaters on September 27th and hits Shudder on October 25th.

While speaking with ComicBook in support of Azrael, when alerted to the fact that a Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover was on the way, Weaving confirmed this was the first she heard of it, noting, "Yeah, I had no idea. I don't know what that means." As for what this means for her schedule, she joked, "I've got so many calls to make now," though expressed, "Perfect, I'm there."

The G.I. Joe franchise earned two live-action installments, which hit theaters in 2009 and 2013, with Snake Eyes meant to serve as both a reboot and prequel for the titular character, played by Henry Golding. Weaving played Major Scarlett O'Hara, with that film teasing in its conclusion that Snake Eyes would be joining the Joes.

Snake Eyes was one of many highly anticipated projects that saw complications due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it was initially scheduled to hit theaters in early 2020, only to ultimately debut in July of 2021. Despite other high-profile projects having been released in theaters at that point, the theatrical landscape was far from what it was pre-pandemic.

Potentially complicating Weaving's involvement in such the planned crossover is that Snake Eyes was a prequel, so it's possible that the timeline of the upcoming crossover could see her character being entirely detached from the narrative.

As fans wait for updates on the future of G.I. Joe, they can see Weaving in Azrael.

Azrael is described, "In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael (Samara Weaving) who has escaped their imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil which resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz."

