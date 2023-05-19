Gladiator 2 Loses Barry Keoghan Due to Scheduling Conflicts

A Gladiator sequel is currently in the works with Ridley Scott returning to direct, and the casting announcements have gotten fans extra excited for the follow-up. The movie is set to star Paul Mescal as Lucius, the character who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the first film. The film is also set to feature the return of Connie Nielsen as Lucilla and Djimon Hounsou as Juba in addition to Gladiator newcomers; Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, and Stranger Things' favorite Joseph Quinn. The line-up originally included Eternals and The Banshees of Inisherin star, Barry Keoghan, but it was reported by Deadline that the actor had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

According to the report, Keoghan was going to play Emperor Geta, a role that has now gone to Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus). Gladiator 2 has also added Moon Knight star, May Calamawy. Other additions to the cast include Lior Raz (6 Underground), Peter Mensah (Avatar), and Matt Lucas (Bridesmaids). Derek Jacobi was also included on the cast list, and will be reprising his role as Gracchus from the first film.

Will Russell Crowe Be In the Gladiator Sequel?

Despite dying in Gladiator, there were previously written sequel ideas that would have seen Crowe return as an immortal Maximus. However, the actor is not expected to return to the role that earned him an Oscar back in 2001. In fact, the actor recently told Collider that he's "jealous" of the new movie's cast.

"I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life," Crowe explained. "It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible. Here it is, it's 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, Gladiator is going to be showing on primetime TV. And you don't always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart."

