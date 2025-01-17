Gladiator II Sets Streaming Date (and It’s Surprisingly Soon)

“Are you not entertained?” Well, you will be, soon, in your very own home as Gladiator II is making its way to its new streaming home in just a few short days. The film hit theaters a week shy of Thanksgiving and paved the way for the holiday season rush of films to hit the big screen. Now, almost two months to the day of its theatrical premiere, Paramount+ announced on Twitter that it will make it available for you to watch in your home.

Gladiator II will be available on Paramount+ on Tuesday, January 21st. One of the biggest action films of 2024, and director Ridley Scott’s sequel to his Oscar-winning epic from over two decades ago took audiences by storm. Despite some split-down-the-middle reviews, Gladiator II is given the credit of being a fun popcorn film that will fulfill the needs of any true epic adventure film enthusiast. The film opened to an $87-million debut at the international box office; this became the highest-grossing opening weekend internationally for Paramount with an R-rated movie. As of right now, the epic has made $454 million worldwide since it’s been released.

Gladiator II follows Lucius (Paul Mescal), a man who witnessed the death of Maximus (Russell Crowe) years earlier, who now must enter the Roman Collesium to battle all who stand in his way as he plots his journey of revenge against General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) who took the like of Lucius’ wife.

Another great addition to the film is the arrival of two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington. The New York Times called Washington’s performance as the character Macrinus “a performance that shows skill, intensity, and absolute confidence.” Film critic Owen Gleiberman of Variety described Gladiator II as “a solid piece of neoclassical popcorn — a serviceable epic of brutal warfare, Colosseum duels featuring lavish decapitations and beasts both animal and human, along with the middlebrow ‘decadence’ of palace intrigue.”

With the announcement of its new streaming home for the Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington-led film, Paramount also announced that the film will be available in physical form on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook on Tuesday, March 4th.

As we await the film’s arrival on Paramount+, be sure to go back to the original classic, too. 2000’s Gladiator also streams on Paramount+, so having both films on the platform makes for the perfect double feature—that is if you have over five hours of spare time on your hands.