‘Glass’ Ending Had to Be Changed Because of What’s Going on in the World According to Samuel L. Jackson

Glass was going to culminate the stories of Unbreakable and Split in a certain way which current events would have made unacceptable for moviegoers.

According to Samuel L. Jackson, who debuted as the titular Glass back in November 2000’s Unbreakable, opened up about M. Night Shyamalan’s change of plans late in the game. Originally, the film was going to end one way, but as they may have pertained to or reflected certain real world events, a decision was made to alter the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There was a different ending when we first started this that kind of needed to be changed because of the way society is and what’s going on in the world and what it would have looked like,” Jackson told DigitalSpy.

For the sake of preventing spoilers for the upcoming Glass film from sleeping out, there is no way to speculate on what the actual ending of Glass turned out to be. This mean the idea of what could have been will sit in that same untouched corner, at least for now. Perhaps it had something to do with mental health issues?

The ending, however, might have simply been a surprise to the cast members. As it turns out, James McAvoy did not know his Split movie was a secret sequel to Unbreakable when he was shooting it. “I read the first version of Split that I got sent and there was a little tenuous clue there – if I had been sharper eyed, I’d have seen it, but I missed it. I got into rehearsals and he kept talking about Unbreakable,” he said. “And then it became clear, it dawned on me, the veil was lifted and I was like, ‘Oh my God’. Then a few weeks after that, I came clean with him and I was like, ‘Dude, I did not get that at all.”

There may be a question of whether or not the change in endings altered the quality of the film, as Glass was all but destroyed by critics when a review embargo broke about one week prior to release. Still, the buzz for the film doesn’t seem to be slowing down any, as the film could be set for a debut weekend as large as $120 million. Its predecessor in the form of Split hauled in $278 million worldwide in its entire run.

Glass is set to hit theaters on January 18, 2019.