‘Glass’ Will Feature Unused Footage From ‘Unbreakable’

The world premiere of Glass is just under two weeks away and with it, it’s bound to bring a surprise or two to fans of the franchise from M. Night Shyamalan. In an interview with Fandango, Shyamalan revealed Glass will include unused footage from a film earlier in the trilogy.

According to Shyamalan, there will be some unseen footage from Unbreakable that finds its way into the upcoming Universal release.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but you do see moments from the original Unbreakable,” Shyamalan mentions. “Scenes you didn’t get to see. You’ll see the same actor change, you know, 18 years on camera in front of you which is really powerful.”

As it inches closer to its debut late this month, Hollywood experts are forecasting the movie is set to earn $70 million in its opening weekend at the United States box office. That’d by-and-large be the best opening for any of the films in the trilogy, with Split (2017) earning $40 million in its opening weekend while Unbreakable tallied $30.3 million in box office receipts over the course of its opening weekend.

The full synopsis of Glass can be found below.

“M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

Written and directed by Shyamalan, Glass will feature James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Samuel L. Jackson as they reprise their roles from previous films as Sara Paulson and Adam David Thompson serve as newcomers to the cast.

Glass enters theaters on January 18th.