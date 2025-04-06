Godzilla x Kong 3 Is Now Filming, Confirms Star

Godzilla x Kong is now in the works on its next major sequel project, and the newest film in the MonsterVerse has officially begun filming according to one of its stars. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hit theaters around the world last Summer, and was quickly one of the more successful releases in the MonsterVerse franchise. The film seemingly was going to be the end of the partnership between Toho and Legendary that began with the release of Godzilla back in 2014, but instead became the first entry kicking off a whole new era of their working partnership for the Monsterverse.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was such a success that a new film was announced to be in the works. While there has yet to be an official title revealed for the upcoming Godzilla x Kong 3 as of the time of this publication, star Kaitlyn Dever (who is also getting ready to take over screens with the upcoming premiere of The Last of Us Season 2 later this Spring) stated to 7News Australia that filming has begun, “I’m shooting another film in Queensland right now, so I just popped down to Sydney for all of this press then I’m going back there.” When asked if it was Godzilla, Dever confirmed it was.

What to Know for Godzilla x Kong 3

The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel has yet to reveal an official title as of the time of this publication, but filming for it is now underway. There have been some changes behind the scenes ahead of the new film as well as Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) is taking over as director for the follow up with a script from Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). This will be the sixth major film in the MonsterVerse overall, and will be produced by Legendary Pictures once more with Warner Bros. Pictures handling its distribution and Toho overseeing the Godzilla side of the brand.

Kaitlyn Dever is joining the MonsterVerse for the first time with this new entry, and has been confirmed to join the cast alongside other new additions Delroy Lindo and Matthew Modine. Details for each of their characters have yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that Dan Stevens will be returning to reprise his role from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. But it’s yet to be revealed what any of these actors will be doing or how much Godzilla or Kong will be involved.

When Does Godzilla x Kong 3 Come Out

What has been confirmed, however, is that the untitled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel is currently scheduled for a release in theaters on March 27, 2027. As filming is now underway, it definitely shows some confidence that the film will be meeting its release date in the future. There’s going to be plenty of time to work out the kinds of visual production that fans are going to expect from the Monsterverse, so it’s an exciting prospect for sure.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire further cementing the working rivalry between Godzilla and Kong, and ended with Kong essentially ruling over the Hollow Earth. But with all sorts of potential new monsters left from Toho’s massive library, or any of the potential new Titans that are created for the Monsterverse, it’s very likely that there will be yet another new foe that forces the two of them to work together in order to save their worlds.

