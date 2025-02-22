Godzilla x Kong 3 Lands Delroy Lindo in Latest Casting Update

Legendary Pictures continues to fill out the cast for the upcoming follow-up for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that esteemed English-American actor Delroy Lindo will be joining the cast of the third installment of the Godzilla x Kong film series. Lindo is a veteran performer who’s been acting for nearly 50 years and is best known for his constant collaboration with Spike Lee. THR reports it has sources claiming the actor will be playing the boss to Kaitlyn Dever’s character at Monarch. Dever will be playing the human lead, while Jack O’Connell plays her brother in the film.

Dan Stevens, who played the cool-headed veterinarian Trapper in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is confirmed to be reprising his role. The script for the third Godzilla x Kong film is being written by David Callaham, who worked on an early draft for The New Empire. While the details of the story are sparse, Legendary claims the new film will feature “several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.” The movie will be directed by Grant Sputore, best known for directing the I Am Mother film for Netflix. The director of the previous films, Adam Wingard, couldn’t be involved in the third installment thanks to schedule issues.

Godzilla x Kong’s New Project Will Feature a Strong Cast

Delroy Lindo has starred in multiple iconic films, with one of his most recent works on the 2019’s Da 5 Bloods earning him acclaim. Lindo has recently come off playing opposite Kerry Washington for the hit Hulu series Unprisoned. The actor is set to play the role of Delta Slim in Sinners, a vampire movie directed by Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan. Rising star Kaitlyn Dever, most well known for her appearances in television shows like Justified and Last Man Standing, is reported to be the main human character in the film.

Besides film, Dever has been featured in films like Booksmart, Detroid, and Short Term 12. Dever’s co-star, Jack O’Connell, is an English actor best known for his performances in Eden Lake, Godless, and Unbroken. Dan Stevens is the only confirmed actor to return for the third Godzilla x Kong film. Rebecca Hall, who played Dr. Ilene Andrews in both previous Godzilla x Kong films, isn’t being reported to be eyed to return despite her character being the ostensible human lead in the other movies. The third Godzilla x Kong motion picture has no official release date or title yet, but with the roster of onscreen talent now including Lindo, it’s clear this project is one to follow more eagerly than ever for Godzilla fans.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter