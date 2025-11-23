5 Most Broken Force Powers In Star Wars History

The Force is an energy field that binds the Star Wars galaxy together, giving those who can channel it incredible power. While many abilities—like basic telekinesis, agility, or precognition—are staples of a Jedi or Sith’s arsenal, others push the boundaries of what seems possible, even in a fictional universe. These over-the-top techniques, whether used for defense, offense, or just for convenience, can easily shift the balance of any battle and give one party a serious advantage over the other.

These 5 Force powers, by their very nature, give their users an almost unlimited advantage and upper hand, making them too good to be true (even for a Jedi).

5) Force Stasis

This power is essentially an extreme version of Force Slow or Stun, allowing the user to completely freeze their opponents in place regardless of their physical strength or connection to the Force. Using this power is like playing the proverbial trump card, resulting in a temporary, but total, victory by leaving the target helpless for the user to strike down.

Force Stasis is a pure nightmare for opponents. Unlike a simple push or choke, Force Stasis cancels out all counterattacks, turning an equal footing in battle into a glorified target practice. In the hands of a skilled or powerful Force-user, it can make entire groups of enemies irrelevant in a fight.

4) Force Healing

Force Healing is the rare ability to speed up the natural healing process, capable of mending deadly wounds, curing poisons, and even bringing a person back from the brink of death. While not a harmful ability, it is overpowered because it can instantly undo any damage and completely negate the stakes of any battle.

If a powerful Force-user can simply heal any injury at any moment, the point of lightsaber duels or firefights is practically non-existent. In its most extreme application, Force Healing is more or less a reset button for any harm, making the user nearly unstoppable.

3) Psychometry

Psychometry is the ability to see things that have happened in the past by touching an object related to the event in question. This power allows the user to have immediate, complete, and unfiltered access to personal information, including critical secrets, future plans, or hidden locations. It is an easy workaround for any critical thinking, giving an immediate answer to any mystery.

A person who can use psychometry can instantly discover any information that may have taken years to hide or was intended to remain secret forever for a greater purpose. It completely removes any challenges, effectively acting as an info dump that can resolve massive plot holes in an instant.

2) Becoming a Force Ghost

The technique to retain one’s individual consciousness after death and manifest as a Force Ghost is an ability exclusive to the most dedicated students of the Living Force. It represents a complete victory over death—the ultimate and unavoidable end—giving a Jedi eternal life and the ability to continue influencing the world at large.

A Force Ghost can guide the living, give important knowledge, and even physically interact with his/her surroundings in subtle ways, long after their physical body is gone. This ability is a loophole to death’s finality and ensures that the dead Jedi remains a key figure in the saga without any personal or existential stakes.

1) Jedi Mind Trick

The Jedi Mind Trick is the power to subtly influence the minds of others, forcing them to accept suggestions, forget memories, or even change what they think of as reality. The ability is a non-violent form of total control over another person’s autonomy and decision-making, taking away their free will.

This single power can bypass almost any obstacle, from security checkpoints, legal issues and anything in between. The ease with which a Jedi Mind Trick can fix a situation by simply saying “You will do as I say” is unmatched, eliminating any opposition by influencing their own senses.

