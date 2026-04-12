10 Best Jedi Who Survived Order 66, Ranked

Star Wars has increasingly revealed survivors of Order 66. Although Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith seem to suggest that very few Jedi likely survived beyond Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda, (and some games) have revealed that wasn’t exactly the case. It’s true that the brutal attack nearly eradicated the Jedi and that the Dark Times saw the Jedi almost entirely in hiding—especially once Imperial Inquisitors began hunting down any Force-users to finish the job.

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However, there were various ways that Jedi survived the ordeal. Some of these stories, such as Obi-Wan’s, Yoda’s, and Ahsoka Tano’s, have been shown directly on screen, whereas other Jedi have been revealed to be alive but their exact means of survival are unknown. No matter their backstory, these 10 Jedi represent the very best survivors of Order 66 based on their power, their overall narrative arc, and what they did after the Jedi Order fell.

Barriss Offee

Love her or hate her (and many people do hate her), Barriss Offee is a compelling character, and her arc after Order 66 makes her among the top 10 survivors—although not high on that list. Barriss was one of the loudest dissenters within the Jedi Order during the Clone Wars era, and she made that clear and took things way too far by orchestrating a bombing on the Jedi Temple and framing Ahsoka for murder. She then goes on to work as an Inquisitor.

That doesn’t exactly make her a great candidate for the top 10 Jedi survivors, but after she leaves the Inquisitors, she becomes an incredible example of what the Jedi could (and perhaps should) have been. In Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, Barriss ultimately leaves the Inquisitors and becomes a Force healer. She’s certainly no longer a dark sider Force-user, but she’s not really a Jedi either. Nevertheless, she becomes someone focused on using the Force only for peace and healing, making her one of the best survivors.

Kelleran Beq

Kelleran Beq has been a relatively recent addition to Star Wars, as he made his debut in The Mandalorian. There was immediately fanfare around the character because he was played by Ahmed Best, who voiced Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy. Given how poorly fans had treated Best and many other prequel trilogy actors, many felt that bringing him back, especially bringing him back as a heroic Jedi survivor, was a perfect update to his story.

As a character, however, Kelleran is brilliant in his own right. Most notably, Kelleran is the character who saved Grogu during Order 66, which made him not only a hero but also the reason Grogu has gone onto have the story he has—one that will now continue in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Jocasta Nu

Jocasta Nu doesn’t have a major on-screen role. She has some appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but her most significant time on screen is really during Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, when Obi-Wan is trying to find information on Kamino but discovers no information in the Jedi Order’s archives. Unfortunately, that isn’t a great representation of her character, as she gets rather snippy with Obi-Wan and insists that if something isn’t in the archives, it doesn’t exist—which not only makes no sense but also is bizarrely conceited for a Jedi.

However, in the comics, Jocasta Nu is a great character, particularly after Order 66. In fact, she even goes head to head with Darth Vader himself at one point after the fall of the Jedi Order, using her unique lightsaber rifle to take him on. Although she loses her life in the process, she proves her bravery and her place as one of the best Order 66 survivors.

Quinlan Vos

Quinlan Vos has likewise not had much screen time, which is especially disappointing in his case because he is a fascinating Jedi who frequently did things his own way. He does appear in The Clone Wars fairly briefly, and Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld revealed his critical role in Asajj Ventress’ resurrection.

However, perhaps most excitingly, Obi-Wan Kenobi confirmed that Vos wasn’t just alive after Order 66, but he also was actively involved in the Hidden Path, which helped to protect Jedi and other Force sensitive beings throughout the Dark Times. Hopefully, his role in this capacity is eventually explored in greater detail, but it’s clear that he was a key Jedi in this era.

Grogu

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Easily one of the most lovable characters in Star Wars currently, Grogu is also a survivor of Order 66, which came as a major surprise when it was revealed in The Mandalorian, as he appears to be a baby. Yet, as a member of Yoda’s currently unnamed species, Grogu is actually in his 50s, and he did indeed survive Order 66, all thanks to Kelleran Beq.

It now seems most likely that Grogu will not be a Jedi. In the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, Grogu went with none other than Luke Skywalker himself, but he ended up leaving Luke’s Jedi Temple in The Book of Boba Fett, choosing instead to return to Din Djarin and become a Mandalorian. Nevertheless, Grogu is a powerful Force user, and he remains one of the best Order 66 survivors.

Cal Kestis

Much to the disappointment of many Star Wars fans, Cal Kestis hasn’t had an on-screen appearance in Star Wars movies and TV shows yet. However, he has been the main character in two incredibly popular (and, notably, canon) Star Wars video games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

In both, he has proven himself to be a brave and powerful Jedi, certainly deserving of his spot in the top 10 Order 66 survivors. In fact, he frequently ranks in Star Wars fans’ favorite Jedi overall, despite his absence on screen thus far. Hopefully, he will eventually play a role in a TV show or movie, which will no doubt show even more depth to his character, but even before that, Cal is among the best Order 66 survivors.

Kanan Jarrus

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Kanan Jarrus, previously known as Caleb Dume, was a surprising addition to the list of Order 66 survivors, because he hadn’t been known throughout the prequel trilogy or The Clone Wars. Nevertheless, he quickly became a fan favorite character and an excellent example of what a Jedi should be.

In fact, Kanan proved to be a rare example of a Jedi who could have attachments, including romantic attachments, and not be pulled to the dark side, as he had a romantic relationship with Hera Syndulla in Star Wars Rebels. It was in that show that he also trained Ezra Bridger as his Padawan and ultimately sacrificed his life for his crew, all of which proved that he is among the best Order 66 survivors.

Ahsoka Tano

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Tano has become one of Star Wars’ very best characters, despite the fact that she was a total surprise when she was introduced. There had previously been no indication that Anakin Skywalker had a Padawan, which made it difficult to imagine that she would be a good fit in The Clone Wars. She has proven everyone wrong, though.

While Ahsoka’s status as a Jedi has been in flux since her departure from the Jedi Order in The Clone Wars, there’s no doubt she is an Order 66 survivor. After all, she was very nearly gunned down by her own clone troopers in the final arc of The Clone Wars. Following those events, Ahsoka remained a key player in the rebellion and, as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett confirmed, in the future of the Jedi as well.

Yoda

Yoda is an iconic Jedi for a reason, so it should be no surprise that he is among the very best Order 66 survivors. Although Yoda’s clone troopers attempted to gun him down the same way the other clones had with so many others, Yoda sensed their intentions just before they struck and managed to take them down.

He then went on to face Palpatine himself, and although he lost, it is really because of Yoda (and just one other Jedi) that the Jedi had a future at all following these events. Of course, Yoda’s post-Order 66 story also included training Luke Skywalker, reinforcing that he is undoubtedly one of the very best survivors.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The single greatest Order 66 survivor is Obi-Wan Kenobi. After surviving the attack from his clones on Utapau, Obi-Wan went on to change the message at the Jedi Temple to save other Jedi who might try to return, battle Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and leave him nearly dead, and bring Luke Skywalker to Tatooine so that he could be the future of the Jedi.

Even after that, Obi-Wan left his exile in the middle of the Dark Times to save young Princess Leia and, of course, was the reason Luke and Leia reconnected and Luke was able to take down the Death Star. All in all, Obi-Wan really is the greatest Order 66 survivor of them all.

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