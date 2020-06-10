Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Sends Warning to Puppy Named Drax

✖

Dave Bautista is really, really sick of the "invisible Drax" jokes. The actor known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took part in a hilarious bit during Avengers: Infinity War in which he reveals his ability to be "invisible" to Gamora and Star-Lord. The moment was so great that, ever since, fans have had quite a bit of fun joking about it with comments that they can't see Bautista in various photos because he's being so still. However, Bautista made it clear last year that these jokes no longer amuse him. "I feel like all the people who comment every time I post a pic of myself 'I don't see anyone! You're standing so still you're invisible' are still doing Borat impersonations and thinking how funny and witty they must seem," Bautista tweeted last August. "I never thought I'd miss the 'sensitive nipples' comments!" Clearly, the jokes haven't let up, because the actor recently provided a warning for a new puppy named Drax.

“I’m not kidding when I say 12-week-old Drax is this most adorable thing on the planet. @dog_rates @DaveBautista,” @pizzacat_22 tweeted. “I don’t see anything. Just an empty wooden deck...... get used to it little buddy! 😊,” Bautista replied. You can check out the tweets, including the adorable photo of Drax the puppy, below:

I don’t see anything. Just an empty wooden deck 🤷🏻‍♂️....... get used to it little buddy! 😊 https://t.co/KQLFePctIM — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 10, 2020

While Bautista may not be able to live down the Drax joke, that's not enough to get him to abandon the character altogether. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the movie is set to happen, there is no current release date. In fact, the film's director, James Gunn, has been forced to spend much of his Internet time debunking filming rumors.

Despite production on films around the world temporarily halting due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet started fluttering about last month with word that both Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could start filming within the year. However, the movies probably won't start production by then for a variety of reasons. Even before productions were forced back, Guardians 3 was far from production due to Gunn's prior commitments with The Suicide Squad. Not only does the threequel not have a release date from Marvel Studios, but Gunn himself has confirmed time and time again he will finish all work on The Suicide Squad prior to starting production on Guardians 3.

What do you think of Bautista's reaction to the "invisible Drax" jokes? Tell us in the comments!

