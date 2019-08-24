Dave Bautista Is Annoyed by Fans’ “Invisible Drax” Jokes

Despite the high stakes and drama of Avengers: Infinity War there were some great moments of humor, particularly the scene when Drax reveals his ability to be “invisible” to Gamora and Star Lord while on board the Milano. The moment was so great that, ever since, fans have had quite a bit of fun joking about it with comments that they can’t see Bautista in various photos because he’s being so still. However, more than a year after Infinity War’s release, Bautista is no longer entertained by the “Invisible Drax” jokes.

Bautista took to Twitter on Saturday to share his annoyance with fans who continue to make “Invisible Drax” jokes, likening them to people who still think Borat impressions are amusing.

I feel like all the people who comment every time I post a pic of myself“I don’t see anyone!You’re standing so still you’re invisible”are still doing Borat impersonations and thinking how funny and witty they must seem. I never thought I’d miss the“sensitive nipples”comments! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 24, 2019

“I feel like all the people who comment every time I post a pic of myself ‘I don’t see anyone! You’re standing so still you’re invisible’ are still doing Borat impersonations and thinking how funny and witty they must seem,” Bautista wrote. “I never thought I’d miss the ‘sensitive nipples’ comments!”

It’s a bit of a shift from Bautista’s previous comments about “Invisible Drax”. Earlier this year, Bautista opened up on Twitter about how Drax’s invisibility came to be with the actor taking a moment to respond to a tweet celebrating Drax’s comedic timing. In the tweet, Bautista admitted that Vin Diesel (who provides the voice of Groot) helped shape the scene.

“In an [sic] celebratory way brought to my attention for the first time by my homie Vin Diesel who has supported me since very early in my acting career,” Bautista wrote at the time.

Prior to that, Bautista had broken down the practicalities of Drax’s invisibly skill with the actor indicating that Drax could remain invisible for as long as Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wanted him to.

“There’s no telling how long Drax can stay invisible.” Bautista said. “But I have to say, James Gunn wrote that whole bit. It came from his twisted, sick imagination. So I have to say Drax could stay invisible as long as James Gunn wanted him to stay invisible.”

That said, it’s understandable that Bautista might be a little bit over the continued “Invisible Drax” jokes. For fans, it’s a clever, funny moment that they get to enjoy and want to keep enjoying by joking about it but for Bautista, it’s one he has to encounter on a repeated basis and could, from his perspective, be eclipsing other funny or notable moments he’d like to be able to share with fans. There’s also the possibility that he’s just ready to move on from it, what was once humorous having become a little too much. It’s that idea that some fans commented about on Bautista’s post, likening “Invisible Drax” to the “language!” line uttered by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America (which, by the way, became a joke within the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself) and the “Wakanda Forever” line that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has had to deal with since that film’s release in February 2018.

What do you think? Have fans taken “Invisible Drax” too far? Is Bautista going to be stuck with that one forever? Let us know in the comments below.