Guy Fieri and Billy Porter Join Tom Brady Film 80 for Brady

Get ready to roll out, because the road trip comedy 80 for Brady has just enlisted two surprising cast members. Earlier this week, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Guy Fieri and Billy Porter have joined the ensemble cast of the Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content production, which has reportedly already wrapped filming. Fieri, who is the Emmy-winning host of Food Network programs such as Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games, is expected to portray himself in a cameo appearance. Porter, who is Emmy nominated for his work on Pose, and has also appeared in American Horror Story and Cinderella, has been cast in a currently-unknown role.

Inspired by a true story, 80 for Brady will follows four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to 2017's Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady. Chaos ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. The film will star Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as its central quarter. Brady is poised to portray himself in the film, as well as produce it through his 199 Productions label.

80 for Brady is directed by The Climb's Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote the script with Michael Covino based on a draft written by Booksmart's Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern. Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti will be producing the project, with Marvin, Covino, and Jeff Stott serving as executive producers.

In addition to 80 for Brady, Brady's 199 Productions will be producing the documentary Unseen Football, alongside Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo via the non-fiction wing of their AGBO Films group, Wonderburst. Unseen Football is described as a fast-paced incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football.

Fieri made headlines last year after reports indicated that he got a $50 million raise at Food Network, making him "the top-paid chef on cable TV."

"Nothing can replace what this kind of recognition, appearing on TV, can do for these people and their businesses … for their lives," Fieri told The Hollywood Reporter of working on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. "I need to keep doing this because it just needs to be done."

