Jamie Lee Curtis Promotes Halloween Ends With Walking Dead Crossover

This October, The Walking Dead and Halloween end. AMC Networks and Universal Pictures scared up a new look at Halloween Ends during The Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Preview, a live Talking Dead special previewing the last eight episodes of The Walking Dead (airing October 2 on AMC and AMC+). Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis — who plays "final girl" Laurie Strode for the final time — appeared in a pre-recorded segment to tease her last showdown with masked murderer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) after 44 years. Halloween Ends on October 14.

"Over the years, we have rooted for our favorite heroines of horror while they faced near-insurmountable challenges in an unforgiving world," Curtis narrated over footage of Walking Dead heroines played by Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, and Christian Serratos. "But through their ultimate bravery, intelligence, and inner-strength, they showed us what it truly means to be a survivor."

"True survival, self-reliance, and resilience" is what Laurie Strode is all about, added Curtis, who first played the stalked babysitter in John Carpenter's 1978 original Halloween. After a 40-years-later rematch in 2018's Halloween, and another Myers massacre in 2021's Halloween Kills, the "legendary Laurie Strode" makes her last stand in Halloween Ends.

"A Scream Queen isn't a damsel in distress. She's someone who's quick-thinking, strong-willed, and able to adapt to any threat to her or her family," said Curtis. "So whenever an iconic franchise comes to the end, you know it's going to go out with a bang." Curtis then invited audiences to "check out the thrilling conclusion to Laurie Strode's story and see her final showdown with Michael Myers" in Halloween Ends, opening in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 14.

Universal describes Halloween Ends: "After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin Sunday, October 2 on AMC and AMC+. Halloween Ends is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 14.