The Walking Dead Sets Season 11 Marathon, Final Episodes Preview Special

AMC is leading into the final season of The Walking Dead with a Season 11 marathon and a live special previewing the last eight episodes of the zombie drama, which returns October 2 on AMC and AMC+. Beginning this Sunday, September 25, the network will consecutively rerun the first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11, followed by The Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Preview special live on Talking Dead. The first 16 episodes of the expanded, 24-episode final season are streaming on-demand now on AMC+, where new Walking Dead episodes will be available to watch one week early (starting with a two-episode premiere on October 2).

The Walking Dead final season marathon begins September 25 with "Acheron: Part 1" at 12:45 am PT / 3:45 am ET on the AMC channel and concludes with "Acts of God" at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET. The Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Preview special episode of Talking Dead premieres live at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET on AMC.

Joining Hardwick live on Talking Dead is Walking Dead showrunner/executive producer Angela Kang and Jerry actor Cooper Andrews, who will tease what's ahead in the eight-episode series conclusion. Viewers can expect exclusive sneak peeks and intel from the final season, which returns with the "Lockdown" mid-season premiere on October 2.

Ready for TALKING DEAD??? Showrunner/Executive Producer Angela Kang and Cooper Andrews AKA Jerry sure are! They’re teasing what’s gonna happen for the rest of #TWD Season 11 on The Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Preview this Sunday, September 25th! Send Q’s using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/3p35MvEN6n — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) September 20, 2022

AMC describes the last eight episodes as follows: "On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Governor Milton's (Laila Robbins) corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either.

"What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on."

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

