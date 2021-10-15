New Halloween Kills Image Released

✖

One of the most anticipated horror movies of last year was Halloween Kills, resulting in immense disappointment when its release was delayed, but now that we're finally in 2021, the countdown to the new film's release can resume, with Total Film releasing an all-new look at the upcoming sequel. Additionally, the film's director, David Gordon Green, teased new details about the upcoming film and how, with its narrative kicking off right after the conclusion of 2018's Halloween, it will dive right into the frightening action. Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters on October 15th and Halloween Ends hits theaters on October 14, 2022.

"When we made the last one we wanted to find a way for someone who’s never seen the original to get up to speed with the story," Green shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar. "But this one gets right to the action. It’s very aggressive. It’s more efficient. We wanted it to be an explosive middle before things get streamlined and personal again."

The filmmaker also noted how the upcoming film was set to explore another aspect of terror, with the entire community of Haddonfield, Illinois reacting to the chaos Myers has created, as opposed to merely being about a mysterious figure stalking the shadows.

(Photo: Total Film/Universal Pictures)

"It's one thing to be afraid of the Boogey Man, to have someone who might be in the closet, under the bed, creeping around your house," the director detailed. "But we wanted to explore next was confusion, misinformation, and paranoia. What happens when fear goes viral? You can’t just stick your head under the covers anymore.”

This latest perspective on the new film echoes comments he made about the community's outrage last summer.

“If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield,” Green shared with Total Film. “'Mob Rules' was our working title for the film. It’s about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil.”

Of Halloween Ends, he added, "The script feels very fun. For me, it was essential to say, ‘Here’s a conclusive episode to my trilogy.’ I’m trying to bring closure to my ‘Laurie Strode versus Michael Myers’ storytelling.”

