Hamilton Is Finally Streaming on Disney+

The time has come, and theater fans everywhere can finally be in the room where it happened. Hamilton has become nothing short of a phenomenon over the last half-decade, with lovers of the show all around the world knowing the soundtrack by heart, despite never having a chance to see the show. Getting tickets to the Broadway show, or even one of the touring performances, has been nearly impossible for quite some time. Even more difficult was finding a way to see it with the original cast before they started moving on back in 2016. Fortunately, we all now get to enjoy the magic of that cast and their performance, as Hamilton is officially streaming on Disney+.

It was announced earlier this year that the Hamilton cast had filmed the show while they were all still together, nearly four years ago, and that Disney would be releasing it into theaters in 2021. However, with the entire theatrical release schedule being forced to change due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney and the Hamilton creative team decided to make an unprecedented change. The release of Hamilton was moved up to July 3rd of this year, and it was announced that it would be sent straight to the Disney+ streaming service so that everyone could enjoy it from home.

As soon as the clock struck midnight on the West Coast early Friday morning, Hamilton was released on Disney+, along with a special about the making of the musical from The Undefeated.

The Hamilton film was shot at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, and it features the entire original cast. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also wrote the show), Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos. The film was directed by Tommy Kail.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

