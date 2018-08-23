Save 40% on ‘Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts’

New York Times best-selling pop-up engineer Matthew Reinhart and artist Kevin Wilson have worked their magic a stunning new book entitled Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts.

The book is billed as an “exhilarating, interactive guide to the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry” that features pop-up re-creations of major locations inside and outside of Hogwarts castle. As you can see in the image above, it can even fold out to form a 33-inch x 37-inch map of Hogwarts Castle and the surrounding grounds – including the Quidditch pitch, the Forbidden Forest, and more.

The book also features mini-pops that will focus on “beloved elements” from the Harry Potter films, like the Marauder’s Map and the Flying Ford Anglia. All-in-all, there are 5 spreads and 30 Pops for Harry Potter fans to enjoy.

If you’re a Harry Potter fan that must have this beautiful book on your coffee table, you can pre-order it on Amazon right now for $45 – or 40% off the list price. It’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until the book ships on October 23rd, and you’ll automatically get the best discount available. That having been said, you’ll want to lock down this 40% discount while you have the chance.

On a related note, LEGO’s new 71043 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set has arrived, and it is a dream come true for fans. It includes a whopping 6020 pieces, which is second only to the Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon set with its chart topping 7541 pieces. If you want to get your hands on the Hogwarts set before the masses on September 1st, you can order it early if you’re a LEGO VIP member. Joining is easy (and free), so there’s no need to wait. VIPs can reserve one right here for $399.99 until August 31st.

The massive Hogwarts Castle set includes towering towers, turret-y turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s Hut, and more. Four minifigures of Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw are also included, along with five Dementors, and twenty-seven microfigures of students, professors, and statues.

