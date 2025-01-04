Harry Potter Fans Make Major Realization About Bellatrix Many Years Later

Harry Potter fans on Reddit have made a realization about Bellatrix and her fate in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. While Voldemort steals the show for Harry Potter villains, there is no doubt, just like the cast of heroes, a great cast of villains. One of the best villains is Bellatrix Lestrange, a pure-blood witch, member of the House of Black, and one of the most dangerous and sadistic members of the Death Eaters. As Harry Potter fans will know, she meets her fate — an early death — at the hands of Molly Weasley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For years, Harry Potter fans have argued this scene doesn’t make much sense. While often careless, Bellatrix is a very powerful wizard. And while it’s understood Molly Weasley is a competent wizard herself, she’s assumed to be no match for Bellatrix. Yet Mrs. Weasley prevails. This hasn’t sat right with many Harry Potter fans over the years, but there’s a good explanation for this beyond Mrs. Weasley simply being fueled by the death of one of her sons and her motherly fight-or-flight instincts kicking in to protect her remaining children and their friends.

“Even though I always found Bellatrix despicable, I always saw her losing against Molly hard to believe,” reads a recent post on the Harry Potter page. “Sure, Molly is an amazing witch capable of almost anything, but Bella should still be more skilled in duelling than she was. “

The post continues, noting that Bellatrix had previously lost her wand during the skirmish at Malfoy Manor. In other words, she was not at full power because she was no doubt using a wand that was not fully compliant.

“I honestly thought there is no way, Molly was capable of defeating her, yet in my mind this was basically the only moment, she was capable of doing so,” adds the Reddit post. “I can’t think of a better way of dying for someone like her. This was peak writing.

As the post alludes to, this is a perfect ending for her character. Many of the comments reveal fans had never thought about this angle, though there is also some pushback within the comments, with many citing it as a misjudge of Molly’s capabilities, citing her work in Order of the Phoenix, her guard duty of the Department of Mysteries, and how she is a member of the Prewett family, complete with some powerful wizards she no doubt learned from. Is all of this enough to take down a full strength Bellatrix? Probably not, so the wand observation is still no doubt an astute one.