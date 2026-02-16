Harry Potter Fans Make Shock Realization About Ron 28 Years Later

Harry Potter fans have had a shocking realization about Ron Weasley, thanks to a 28-year-old passage from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Upon a re-read, one fan took to Reddit to point out a minor detail — one that could indicate that Ron has a hidden power that the series never calls out.

The Reddit thread points to a conversation in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Chapter 13, during which the Golden Trio discuss Tom Riddle’s diary. Harry wonders why someone attempted to dispose of it. Then he asks another pressing question: why Tom Riddle received the award for “special services” that Ron cleaned earlier in the book.

In response to the latter, Ron tells him, “Maybe he got thirty O.W.L.s or saved a teacher from the giant squid. Maybe he murdered Myrtle; that would’ve done everyone a favor….”

It’s a callous sentiment, but it’s one that Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets‘ big twist reveals to be true. By opening the Chamber of Secrets in the girl’s bathroom, Tom Riddle directly leads to Moaning Myrtle’s death. Ron’s words suggest that he could be a seer. And this isn’t the only evidence of Ron possessing such a power. He’s surprisingly skilled at predicting the future, though his ability to do so does come with a catch.

Ron Has a Knack for Predicting Things in the Harry Potter Franchise

Image via Warner Bros.

Ron’s Moaning Myrtle prediction is one of the earliest instances of the character’s foresight. However, it’s not the only example from the Harry Potter books. Others that stand out come from Harry and Ron’s made-up predictions for Divination class. Not believing in the subject, the two often come up with wild ideas for their homework. In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Ron predicts that Harry will have “a windfall” of “unexpected gold.” He does in the next book, when he wins the Tri-Wizard Tournament. Ron also suggests Harry will one day work for the Ministry of Magic, another prediction that eventually comes true.

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Chapter 14, Ron and Harry have similar luck (or a lack thereof) when it comes to Divination homework. Together, they joke that Harry will suffer from burns and lose a treasured possession — though it’s worth noting these ideas are more from Harry than Ron — foreshadowing two of the Tri-Wizard Tournament tasks. Ron also says he’ll “come off worse in a fight.” He later gets into one with Harry and is forced to apologize because he’s in the wrong. He also recommends that Harry get “stabbed in the back by someone” he thought was a friend, potentially hinting at Mad-Eye Moody’s betrayal later on.

There are other examples of Ron’s intuition being right without him realizing it, and they all follow a similar pattern. It’s a clever one, and there’s a reason it takes so long to pick up on.

If Ron Weasley Does Have Seer Powers, There Seems to Be a Catch

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Although Ron makes some shockingly accurate predictions in the Harry Potter series, he’s not always right — and his instincts follow an interesting trend. As the above examples highlight, Ron is often correct about things when he’s joking. It makes it easy to overlook the books’ foreshadowing, and it adds a new layer to him frequently being used as comic relief. Fans catch these things the second time around because it’s hard to take them seriously on a first read. That’s precisely the point, and it’s a clever way to allude to what’s coming. Unfortunately, it’s never explored in further depth…so, it seems Ron being a seer will remain a Harry Potter fan theory rather than confirmed fact.

