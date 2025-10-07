8 Harry Potter Fan Theories That Will Change How You Watch The Movies

Fantasy worlds tend to have a lot of lore. There are strange locations to explore, magical creatures to learn about, and powers to marvel at. The Harry Potter movie series certainly doesn’t pull any punches, dropping viewers into the Wizarding World at the exact moment that the titular hero finds himself there for the first time. There isn’t even time to acclimate before the real villain, Voldemort, shows his ugly face and starts causing all sorts of problems. The battle against the Dark Lord and his forces demands almost all of the attention, which is a shame because there are so many other stories worth telling.

Harry Potter fans aren’t ready to throw in the towel, though. Despite the last movie coming out well over a decade ago, they’re still coming up with ideas to tie up the franchise’s loose ends. Here are eight Harry Potter fan theories that will change how you watch the movies.

8) Dumbledore Uses a Time-Turner

Hermione Granger has more on her plate than a 13-year-old should in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Her friends grow suspicious of her due to all she’s been doing, and she eventually reveals that she’s been using a time travel device called a Time-Turner to be in multiple places at once. Albus Dumbledore also seems to know his fair share about the object, telling Hermione when and how to use it. Fans are convinced that Hogwarts’ headmaster messes with time to achieve his goals.

7) Mrs. Norris May Be More Than Just a Cat

Voldemort might be the most evil character in Harry Potter, but he’s not the biggest buzzkill. That honor goes to Mr. Filch, Hogwarts’ caretaker, who is just the worst. Well, one theory suggests that he’s always in a bad mood because his cat, Mrs. Norris, is actually an Animagus stuck in animal form. Some fans even go as far as to say that Mrs. Norris is Filch’s wife.

6) Neville Is the Chosen One

The entire plot of Harry Potter focuses on Voldemort’s quest to rid the Wizarding World of the Chosen One, who, a prophecy states, will bring him down. While the Dark Lord zeroes in on Harry because he fits all the criteria, there’s one other child he should have his eye on: Neville Longbottom. It’s easy to believe that Neville is the real Chosen One because he’s the one who takes down Voldemort’s most important Horcrux, Nagini.

5) The Dursleys Are Forced to Hate Harry

Speaking of Horcruxes, Harry himself turns out to be one, as a part of Voldemort lives inside him until he gets hit with the killing curse. Of course, a single Horcrux can corrupt even the most powerful of wizards, which means it can do even more damage to a human. Harry may have corrupted the Dursley family while he was living with them, bringing out their worst qualities.

4) Ron Is a Seer

Ron Weasley never gets credit for his intelligence, despite being great at a challenging game like chess, mostly because he consistently puts his foot in his mouth. What could be happening is that Ron is dealing with a power he doesn’t understand: the ability to see the future. There is constant talk of the Wizarding World being home to a “Seer,” and Ron could be the one everyone is looking for.

3) The Sorting Hat Doesn’t Always Choose the Houses

When Harry arrives at Hogwarts, he’s terrified about being sorted into Slytherin House. He even tells the Sorting Hat that he doesn’t want any part of Draco Malfoy’s crew. The Sorting Hat gives its latest victim a hard time before placing him in Gryffindor. However, it feels like the talking hat doesn’t really have a choice. Dumbledore may instruct the Sorting Hat to put Harry in Gryffindor because he needs the young wizard to become a hero.

2) Snape Is a Vampire

Severus Snape is Harry Potter‘s most complicated character, essentially being a triple agent for Dumbledore and the Order of the Phoenix. The one thing that Snape won’t give up for his mission, though, is his beef with his childhood bullies, including Remus Lupin. Snape calls out Lupin for being a werewolf on numerous occasions, but it’s possible that the professor is projecting because he’s hiding a secret of his own. Snape’s pale skin and love of the dark sure make it seem like he would get along with vampires.

1) The Wizarding World Is a Figment of Harry’s Imagination

There’s no sadder Harry Potter fan theory than the one that the whole thing is a dream. Many fans explore the possibility that Harry, in an attempt to escape the horrible life he has with the Dursleys, creates a story where he’s the hero and has a bunch of friends. The movies don’t even hint at that scenario being a possibility, but watching them from that lens will undoubtedly alter the experience.

