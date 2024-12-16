Harry Potter Movies Returning to Theaters in 2025 With New Surprise

The Harry Potter movies are set to return to theaters in 2025 with a new surprise, or at least the first four Harry Potter movies. In other words, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will be back in theaters next year, but Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 will not be.

The movies are specifically to return starting in February, running until March. First will be Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on February 13, February 20, and February 27, all of which are Thursdays. Meanwhile Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will show up on the following Fridays: February 14, February 21, and February 28.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will be on Saturdays beginning on February 15, running through February 22, and ending on March 1. Lastly, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will run on the following Sundays: February 16, February 23, and March 2.

As for the surprise, the movies will be available to see in special formats such as 3D and 4DX. As for participating theaters, Harry Potter fans will need to go to AMC, Regal, Showcase Cinemas, Cinemark, or Megaplex.

The re-release is being handled by Fathom Events. Currently, it is unclear if this will be a proper nationwide re-release or limited to select theaters. We will be sure to update the story accordingly if said information is provided. As for a similar event for the latter half movies, right now there is no word. Perhaps this will be dependent on the success of the rerelease of the first four movies.

Which of the first four Harry Potter movies are you most excited to see again in theaters next year?