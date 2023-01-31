Harry Potter Movie Star Wants a TV Reboot

In the decade since the Harry Potter film franchise concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011, audiences have wondered if those core characters could return in some capacity, and if it were up to star Rupert Grint, he'd like to see a reboot as a TV series. While we've gotten a sequel play in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the prequel Fantastic Beasts films, it seems like only a matter of time before the original novels are revived for a new generation, though the impact of the original movies' success would make a big-screen reboot seem unlikely anytime soon.

"I'd love to see Harry Potter be adapted into a TV show," Grint shared with GQ. "I think it would really work. I'm sure the films will get remade, anyway."

Despite all the accomplishments he's celebrated over the past decade, the massive success of the Harry Potter films, as well as his joining the franchise as a child and growing up on screen, means Grint will likely always be most known for playing Ron Weasley. Even though he's fiercely protective over the character, he admitted that if someone else played the character for a reboot TV series, that could bring a major change in perspective about the franchise.

"I think there'd be a feeling of passing the baton, letting someone else play Ron," Grint expressed. "It's weird because I'm protective over him, I could relate to him so much, and then I was picked to bring him to life. That's hard to let go. But it would be nice to, as well."

The original Harry Potter films were brought to life around the same time as Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, films which rivaled the success of those stories in the Wizarding World. The adventures of Middle-earth were also revived just years later for a trio of The Hobbit prequel films, which were somewhat successful but paled in comparison to those debut films. Just last year, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted on Prime Video, earning lots of buzz, potentially proving that maybe the next step for the Wizarding World should be to pivot to long-form storytelling that doesn't feature direct connections to Harry Potter or even offer hints of that mythology.

There are currently no confirmed plans regarding what could be next for the Wizarding World.

