Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Is "Itching" to Return to MCU as Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld debuted as Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Disney+ series Hawkeye, but in the time since that series wrapped up in 2021, fans have been left to speculate about when the actor will make their return to the franchise, with Steinfeld herself excited to return to the franchise. With Hawkeye's talents being grounded more in the real world than in the cosmic or super-powered realm of the franchise, there's no real obvious upcoming project on the horizon that we could see Bishop fitting into, with next year's Thunderbolts film potentially allowing for such an appearance.

When asked by the Happy Sad Confused podcast about when fans could get a film featuring the Young Avengers, Steinfeld joked, "The question from you and I both. I'm certainly chomping at the bit, it's been a minute. It's always so funny because I feel like a few months can go by and I feel like I've been doing nothing, you know what I mean? 'It's been so long since...' And it's been a while since Dickinson ended and since Hawkeye came out. I am so ready to get back at it, I am itching to be on set again with people that do what I do and love what we do. I had such a sense of belonging when I'm on set and a sense of home and I just love it. It has been a while, so I am very much chomping at the bit."

Back in 2019, the MCU closed the book on its Infinity Saga, which saw a number of long-running heroes exit the franchise in a variety of ways. With the next Avengers movie set for 2025, it leaves the current status of the MCU somewhat in limbo, as heroes like Thor and Ant-Man are still active, while we've also met figures like Shang-Chi and Kamala Khan.

In Hawkeye, Bishop collided with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, while last year's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law brought Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters into the fold. When speaking about which performers she is most looking forward to sharing the screen with, Steinfeld was overwhelmed with who to choose from.

"Oh, man, the list is long. All of who you mentioned [Pugh and Maslany], the list is long," Steinfeld shared with who she's looking forward to working with. "I've just started rewatching all the Marvel movies in [chronological] order ... Everything's coming to mind of what I've just seen and I'm jogging my memory for everybody that's come up with me in the last few years. The list is long."

Stay tuned for details on Steinfeld's return as Hawkeye. The actor voices Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

