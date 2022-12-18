Hawkeye Artist Shares Epic Unused Poster Art

Hawkeye was largely inspired by the beloved comic series from Matt Fraction and David Aja, both conceptually and with its lighter tone. In fact, they even used inspiration from the comic's design for the opening and closing credits. At one point, they even hired Aja to make teaser artwork for the series, even though it was never used. Aja took to Instagram Sunday to share his teaser artwork in his classic shaded tone style.

"A Hawkeye poster I did for the TV series that never saw the light," Aja said alongside the picture. "Yes, they used the concept for a poster and yes, I was paid for it, no conspiracy please."

Starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld as Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, Hawkeye wrapped up the Ronin storyline introduced in Avengers: Endgame, effectively wrapping up Barton's story arc within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has yet to be seen if either of the characters will be included in future MCU projects.

"I cannot speak to future plans in the tradition of secrecy. Again, the show coming out, you never know how it's going to be received and it has been amazing to see how warmly people have taken it and enjoyed it," Hawkeye helmer Rhys Thomas explained last year. "And it's been great to see Hailee's character embraced and sort of land so firmly in the MCU. I sincerely look forward to where that character goes next. And yes, I loved walking on the streets of the MCU and would gladly enjoy doing it again."

Whatever the case, Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran would love to see Bishop pop up in a potential Young Avengers project.

"I love her character, and I think our biggest focus is making sure she comes off in the right way in this project," Tran told Inverse about Hawkeye keeping the focus on Kate Bishop. "Then, we'll see how it goes. I mean, if we land her in a great way and she's well-perceived by everybody, who knows what the future can hold? She's an amazing character. I really do think she shines in this story. And I hope everybody sees that as well."

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

