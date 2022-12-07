Hawkman Actor Aldis Hodge Speaks Out on James Gunn Taking Over DC

It has been a little over a month since James Gunn and Peter Safran began leading DC Studios, and it seems like there are a near-endless number of opportunities for what that future holds. In addition to stories involving new characters, there has also been the question of sequels and spinoffs regarding characters already introduced in the DC Universe — including those in the recently-released Black Adam movie. One offshoot that fans have been eager for is something tied to Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and in a recent interview with Collider, Hodge addressed the possibility of that happening under Gunn and Safran's tenure.

"No, I haven't spoken to James," Hodge explained. "As far as the reaction, I know James has done some really great work with [Guardians of the Galaxy] and Suicide Squad, so it gives me a great deal of confidence in what his vision can be for DC. I'm looking forward to seeing what he and Peter Safran come up with, and am definitely looking forward to continuing telling these stories about the JSA/Black Adam Universe. It's funny, I haven't run into James in a bit, but I remember meeting James randomly one time, years ago, when I was over at my god sister's house. We were all playing a game called Mafia, and James was actually teaching us how to play. He probably wouldn't remember, but it's funny to think about that, now that we're at this level. Back then, I never would have imagined that would be the case. Now, working with that guy in this big of an arena is pretty awesome."

Hodge was also asked about what ideas he might already have for a hypothetical Hawkman spinoff — and he revealed that he might already have a few in mind.

"That's the thing, I don't even wait," Hodge revealed. "I'm already like, 'Look, here are my ideas. When y'all are ready to go, here's what we're talking about.'"

Will Aldis Hodge get a Hawkman spinoff?

Even before he officially made his debut as the Golden Age comics character, fans have been eager to see Hodge reprise his role in some sort of sequel and spinoff — and Hodge is definitely eager to further explore Hawkman's history.

"Oh, for me, the opportunity for figuring out how we defined that history was open, right? So, I just decided based off of myself, as a fan, reading the comics and figuring out what stood out to me the most. And I worked off of that base," Hodge explained in an interview with ComicBook.com about Black Adam. "So, what you know, the people see in the film is definitively a version that we know. But for me, I looked at, you know, alright, if we go down this road and we get to a place of really digging into to his history and exploring what history is the one that I want to explore. And that's what I chose based off of and built with Jaume [Collet-Serra, director] in terms of his foundation. So, when, you know, I think people will get it once they see it and they know which version they're going to hopefully explore more of."

What do you think of Hodge's comments about James Gunn at DC Studios? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!