HBO Max Added One of the Best Movies of 2025 And It’s Already A Streaming Hit

HBO Max has had a big year, and not just thanks to the fact that 2025 saw the streaming service drop the “MAX” title. On the television front, the platform has seen some major series like It: Welcome to Derry, Task, The Pitt, I Love LA, and many more. With HBO Max housing some major 2025 theatrical releases, including the likes of Sinners, Superman, and Weapons, the platform isn’t done yet before we say goodbye to this year to ring in the new. Even fighting against the holiday fare that is taking some of the top streaming spots for HBO Max, there is one recent release that easily took the top spot.

Hitting HBO Max on December 19th, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another has risen the ranks to become the highest-streamed film on the platform since its debut. The Leonardo DiCaprio-led film is fighting against some major holiday fare, with the number two spot taken by Christmas With The Kranks, the number four spot taken by Will Ferrell’s Elf, and the number six spot held by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. In the number three spot is the biggest animated film of all time, Ne Zha 2, the Chinese production that pulled in over $2 billion dollars worldwide. While this is ultimately great news for the Paul Thomas Anderson film, the overall history of the film ran into some major speed bumps.

One Battle After Another’s Loss

Despite the critical success of One Battle After Another, sitting at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, the overall projections for the film in terms of box office were far less sunny. When all is said and done, the movie reportedly lost 100 million dollars at the box office. While the film most likely was never meant to garner sequels and/or start a franchise for the revolutionary-based movie, this is still a hit to Warner Bros Discovery for 2025. Luckily, the studio has had some big hits this year to make up for the money lost here, as the company prepares to merge with Netflix.

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with star Leonardo DiCaprio about his career and what role stuck with him the most. With many roles under his belt thanks to decades of acting, DiCaprio’s choice might be surprising to some, “It was the first film for me that I’d been thinking about for a long period of time and held that book around about Howard Hughes for like 10 years and then I think I was around 30 years old and I got to do that movie with Scorsese and recreate I was a producer, so to speak, so I felt this whole other responsibility … that was a seminal point in my life, so I suppose it was The Aviator. That character has stuck with me, not in his eccentricities, but just the thought that went into that character.”

