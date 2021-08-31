✖

A horde of DC movies and TV shows have helped make HBO Max a streaming hub for fans of comic book adaptations. Sadly, one of the fan-favorite titles on the service is leaving as we head into September, though it isn't one of the big DC titles that may come to mind when you think of HBO Max. The movie in question is The Crow, the cult classic film from 1994 that stars the late Brandon Lee as an undead warrior on a quest for revenge.

Since its release, The Crow has only seemed to grow in popularity. It's a gritty comic book adaptation that really captures the grunge era of the mid-'90s, but fans have also connected to Lee's unique performance. The Crow is also a film mired in tragedy, as Lee was killed during the production after an accident with a prop gun.

Not only is The Crow leaving HBO Max tonight, but both of its sequels are on their way out the door as well. The Crow: City of Angels and The Crow: Wicked Prayer will both be exiting HBO Max alongside the original film.

Unfortunately, the Crow movies are far from the only titles leaving HBO Max tonight. Here's a full list of every movie exiting the service as we head into September:

54: The Director’s Cut, 1998 (HBO)

40 Days and 40 Nights, 2002, (HBO)

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, 2016

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, 2011

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)

August Rush, 2007

Babe, 1995 (HBO)

Babe: Pig in the City, 1998 (HBO)

The Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Battle for Terra, 2009 (HBO)

The Bay, 2012 (HBO)

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Beyond the Sea, 2004 (HBO)

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001

Blade, 1998

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blow, 2001

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Cannery Row, 1982

Capricorn One, 1978 (HBO)

Carefree, 1938

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

City of God, 2003 (HBO)

City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994

Clifford, 1994 (HBO)

Closer, 2004

Code 46, 2004 (HBO)

Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)

Cold Mountain, 2003

Countdown, 1968

The Crow, 1994 (HBO)

The Crow: City of Angels, 1996 (HBO)

The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2006 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Dave, 1993

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Eight Legged Freaks, 2002

El Chata (aka The Sparring Partner), 2019 (HBO)

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010

Free Willy 3: The Great Rescue, 1997

Frequency, 2000

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

The Hard Way, 1991 (HBO)

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)

Heidi, 2005

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

The Hundred-Foot Journey, 2014 (HBO)

Innerspace, 1987

Inside Moves, 1980 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013

Jackie Brown, 1997

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay the Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Let's Go to Prison, 2006 (HBO)

Life is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)

Live by Night, 2016 (HBO)

Logan's Run, 1976

Lolita, 1962

Look Who's Talking, 1989

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man on a Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Menace II Society, 1993

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Monkey Trouble, 1994

Mr. Nanny, 1993

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011

Ocean's 11, 1960

The Omega Man, 1971

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

Osmosis Jones, 2001

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The People vs. Larry Flynt, 1996

Pinocchio, 2012

Point Blank, 1967

Popstar, 2005

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Replicas, 2019 (HBO)

Running on Empty, 1988

Ruta Viva, 2018 (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Shall We Dance, 1937

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sinbad: Beyond the Veils of Mist, 2000 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Some Came Running, 1958

South Central, 1992

Spies Like Us, 1985

Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)

Steel, 1997

Still of the Night, 1982 (HBO)

Striptease, 1996

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

The Stunt Man, 1979 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Sweet November, 2001

Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Un 4to de Josue, 2018 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

Unlocking the Cage, 2017 (HBO)

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves at the Door, 2017 (HBO)

The Year of Living Dangerously, 1983

Are you disappointed to see The Crow leaving HBO Max? Do you think it will pop up on another streaming service? Let us know in the comments!