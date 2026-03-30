HBO Max Is About To Lose a Cult Classic Comic Book Movie

April is just days away, and HBO Max is set to kick off the month in a big way. On April 1st, the streamer’s content catalog will grow with the arrival of hit films like The Mummy movies and Twister, with even more set to arrive later in the month. But before the streamer welcomes those movies to its library, it’s losing a few others. HBO Max subscribers now have just hours left to stream a cult classic comic book movie before it leaves the platform.

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James McTeigue’s adaptation of Alan Moore’s DC Vertigo Comics graphic novel series V for Vendetta is leaving HBO Max. Just a month after the movie joined the platform, the 2005 dystopian thriller is scheduled to exit HBO Max on March 31st. The movie is set in a futuristic, totalitarian Britain and stars Hugo Weaving as V, a masked freedom fighter who uses terrorist tactics to fight the oppressive Norsefire regime. When he saves a young woman, she becomes his unlikely ally in a quest to ignite a revolution and inspire citizens to reclaim their freedom.

V for Vendetta Is One of the Best DC Comics Adaptations Ever

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Two decades have passed since V for Vendetta hit the big screen, but the movie still remains one of the best DC Comics adaptations ever. While prior adaptations of Moore’s other works, such as From Hell and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, were generally considered poor, V for Vendetta excelled at compressing the core ideas of the dense, dialogue-heavy story into a compelling, visually striking thriller. The movie successfully brought the novel’s dystopian setting to the screen and depicted the horrors of a totalitarian state, with McTeigue using symmetry and shadow to mirror the regime’s oppressive nature. Produced by the creators of The Matrix, V for Vendetta also features back-to-back stylish action sequences, like the iconic opening. Beyond just being solidly good, the film’s relevant political commentary had real cultural impact, with the Guy Fawkes mask ultimately becoming a global symbol of protest and resistance that is still seen today.

V for Vendetta secured a “Certified Fresh” 71% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and is still remembered as a remarkable adaptation that stands out from typical superhero cinema. The movie even took the No. 21 spot on the review aggregator’s ranking of the best DC Comics movies. In terms of audience consensus, V for Vendetta is a near-perfect movie, the film holding a high 90% Popcornmeter score, making it one of the highest-rated DC comic adaptations based on audience scores.

Where to Stream V for Vendetta After It Leaves HBO Max?

V for Vendetta is about to become impossible to stream, at least with a subscription. The movie is currently only included in HBO Max’s library, and it hasn’t appeared in any of the major streaming services’ April newsletters. While it’s likely the film will eventually return to streaming after its HBO Max removal, in the meantime, fans will have to resort to renting or purchasing it online after March 31st.

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