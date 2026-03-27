HBO Max Just Added the Latest Installment in a Billion Dollar Action Franchise (And There’s Already Another Sequel on the Way)

HBO Max is already looking ahead to April with a long list of new TV shows and movies on the horizon. But before the streamer stocks titles like Twister and The Mummy movies, it has a few final additions for March. HBO Max just stocked the final major addition of the month with the arrival of a billion-dollar action franchise’s latest installment as fans eagerly await the next installment in the five-film series.

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With a $1.1 billion gross across five films, the Keanu Reeves-led John Wick franchise is the 10th-highest-grossing action franchise ever. The series last appeared on the big screen with the 2025 spin-off movie From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, which started streaming on HBO Max on March 27th. Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, the movie shifts focus from Reeves’ titular character to Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro, a deadly assassin trained by the Ruska Roma who hunts those who killed her father. The movie is now available to stream on HBO Max alongside the rest of the John Wick franchise as several new films, including John Wick: Chapter 5 and , remain on the horizon.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina Expands the Universe With Intense Gun-Fu Action

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On paper, Ballerina didn’t make much of an impact compared to the rest of the movies in the franchise. Its $137 million worldwide gross made it the fourth-highest-grossing film in the five-film John Wick franchise and meant it underperformed relative to its $90 million budget. Meanwhile, Ballerina’s impressive and “Certified Fresh” 75% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes made it the lowest-rated movie in the franchise. Although the movie landed as an underrated film that got some points knocked off for what some viewed as a shallow story and script that lacked the increasingly stylized and over-the-top nature of the other John Wick films, the movie did a pretty great job at expanding the John Wick universe beyond the main Continental hotel structure.

Ballerina is a worthwhile addition to the universe that captures the essence of the franchise while offering a fresh, and arguably more grounded, approach to action. The movie deepens the lore of the High Table and Ruska Roma and, in the process, provides a deeper understanding of the ruthless structure and childhood indoctrination used by The Director and introduces new characters and factions, like The Cult. At the same time, Ballerina features plenty of familiar faces and delivers the non-stop, adrenaline-filled gun-fu action sequences you expect from the franchise, with Armas delivering a star-making performance as a scrappy action lead who relies on speed and movement rather than just brute strength.

What’s New on HBO Max?

March has been a pretty solid month for HBO Max. The streamer kicked off the month with the arrival of movies like Crazy, Stupid, Love, Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Final Destination movies, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, as well as new shows like DTF St. Louis and Rooster. Up next on HBO Max is a string of arrivals on April 1st that includes everything from several Alien movies to Practical Magic.

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