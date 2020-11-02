Everything Leaving HBO Max in November 2020
November is finally here and, while that does mean the end of Halloween season, the new month is bringing with it some big changes to every major streaming service. Most streamers, including Netflix and HBO Max, have contracts that see content appear and exit on a regular basis, especially at the beginning and end of each month. November is no different, and while there are a bunch of new arrivals now available on HBO Max, the service will also be losing some big titles over the next 30 days.
Most of HBO Max's November departures are setting sail at the end of the month, but one of its most notable films is set to leave in just a couple of days. Aquaman, the box office behemoth starring Jason Momoa, will be leaving HBO Max for the first time on November 4th.
Unfortunately, Aquaman isn't the only DC title leaving this month, Both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are departing on November 30th, which is especially frustrating because the latter was just added to the lineup at the beginning of the month. Other November exits include Signs, Bridesmaids, Little Shop of Horrors, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy.
Here's the full list of every movie leaving HBO Max in November:
November 4
Aquaman
November 5
Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge
Signs
November 25
Lady Day At Emerson's Bar & Grill
November 26
All Def Comedy
November 30
24/7: Kelly Slater
All The President's Men
Anastasia
Badlands
Batman Begins
Before The Devil Knows You're Dead
Blinded By The Light
The Bodyguard
Bridesmaids
Bridget Jones's Baby
Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
Charlotte's Web
Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke
Chicago
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Commando
The Conversation
The Dark Knight
Dave
Deliverance
Dog Day Afternoon
Election
Ella Enchanted
Father Of The Bride
Going The Distance
Good Boys
The Haunting
JFK
The Kitchen
Little Shop Of Horrors
Malcolm X
The Mask
Marathon Man
Pearl Harbor
The Pelican Brief
Roger & Me
Sky High
Son Of The Mask
Stuber
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
TMNT
Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to be seeing leave HBO Max in November? Let us know in the comments!