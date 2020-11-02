Everything Leaving HBO Max in November 2020

✖

November is finally here and, while that does mean the end of Halloween season, the new month is bringing with it some big changes to every major streaming service. Most streamers, including Netflix and HBO Max, have contracts that see content appear and exit on a regular basis, especially at the beginning and end of each month. November is no different, and while there are a bunch of new arrivals now available on HBO Max, the service will also be losing some big titles over the next 30 days.

Most of HBO Max's November departures are setting sail at the end of the month, but one of its most notable films is set to leave in just a couple of days. Aquaman, the box office behemoth starring Jason Momoa, will be leaving HBO Max for the first time on November 4th.

Unfortunately, Aquaman isn't the only DC title leaving this month, Both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are departing on November 30th, which is especially frustrating because the latter was just added to the lineup at the beginning of the month. Other November exits include Signs, Bridesmaids, Little Shop of Horrors, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy.

Here's the full list of every movie leaving HBO Max in November:

November 4

Aquaman

November 5

Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge

Signs

November 25

Lady Day At Emerson's Bar & Grill

November 26

All Def Comedy

November 30

24/7: Kelly Slater

All The President's Men

Anastasia

Badlands

Batman Begins

Before The Devil Knows You're Dead

Blinded By The Light

The Bodyguard

Bridesmaids

Bridget Jones's Baby

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

Charlotte's Web

Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke

Chicago

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Commando

The Conversation

The Dark Knight

Dave

Deliverance

Dog Day Afternoon

Election

Ella Enchanted

Father Of The Bride

Going The Distance

Good Boys

The Haunting

JFK

The Kitchen

Little Shop Of Horrors

Malcolm X

The Mask

Marathon Man

Pearl Harbor

The Pelican Brief

Roger & Me

Sky High

Son Of The Mask

Stuber

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

TMNT

Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to be seeing leave HBO Max in November? Let us know in the comments!