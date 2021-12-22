HBO Max Reveals New Looks At Game Of Thrones Spinoff, Peacemaker, Westworld & More

HBO Max has released a new teaser for their 2022 lineup, featuring brief glimpses of numerous projects, from new movies they’ve licensed from other studios to original programming. Fans get their first (incredibly brief) looks at DMZ, based on the Vertigo comic, and House of the Dragon, the 2022 Game of Thrones spinoff. Of course, we also get looks at the Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl spinoffs, Peacemaker, Westworld, and other series that everyone has already seen glimpses of. The streaming service also teased things like a follow-up to their 2020 animated feature film Scoob, set in the shared universe of Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

The end of the year is going to bring in a lot of these kinds of teasers. HBO Max in particular is going to have a totally different environment than they have before, since it launched post-pandemic, and has had a steady stream of big-budget Warner Bros. movies originally planned for theatrical release as a result.

You can see the teaser below.

The big new January release that will kick off the year, of course, is the The Suicide Squad spinoff, Peacemaker.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena said. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

The series debuts Thursday, January 13th on HBO Max.