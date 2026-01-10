HBO Max’s Newly Added Sci-Fi is An Instant Streaming Hit

A 2023 sci-fi flick starring Adam Driver has found a new home on HBO Max, making its way into the top 10 and bumping Gerard Butler’s Greenland from the top 5, according to the FlixPatrol Top 10 Streaming List. But with Driver’s insane list of films under his belt, such as Logan Lucky, Ferrari, and, of course, the Star Wars sequel films, it’s really no surprise that another one, even one that flew mostly under the radar, is dominating the streaming charts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Having done better with general audiences than with critics, sci-fi dystopian movie 65 centers around a man named Mills (Driver), who, after the crash of his spacecraft, discovers that he’s actually stranded on Earth—65 million years ago. Alongside the only other survivor of the crash, a 10-year-old girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), the pair has to make their way across the planet, fighting deadly prehistoric creatures as they attempt to survive and, hopefully, escape.

It’s A Quiet, Tense Thriller That Slightly Misses The Mark

Play video

65 brought in an abysmal 35% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, though it did fare a bit better with general audiences—earning a 64% on the Popcornmeter. It’s mostly called out for being predictably ridiculous, while the story lags in some places. Alfred Castaneda of Shade Studios says, “In more capable hands, 65 may have had a shot at being better, funnier. Unfortunately, what’s left feels like a B-movie space-age disaster.” Justin Kim of Loud and Clear Reviews agrees, adding, “I can enjoy dad movies. It’s why I keep falling for Liam Neeson or Gerard Butler movies even though I really should have learned my lesson the last 65 times. But even a dad movie – scratch that, any movie – has to have a cohesive flow.”

General viewers had a slightly kinder viewpoint on the dinosaur-packed action movie. One audience member gave 65 a 5 out of 5 stars, saying, “The tension is palpable throughout, while the acting and mood of this film overcompensates for the artistic direction of a largely dialogue-free account of two strong protagonists. A well-written sci-fi that has mostly slipped under the radar.” Another wouldn’t go so far as to slap 5 stars on it, but did say, “The reviews are misguided. Take the movie for what it is, a thriller that is intentionally short on dialogue and high on suspense. Enjoy it for the heart-pounding jump-scare moments and Adam Driver’s performance trying to communicate with his character’s 10-year-old co-star when they don’t speak the same language. Sometimes, simple is a great way to tell a story. Sometimes miss the critic misses the mark. Well worth the time to enjoy this prehistoric thriller.

Did you enjoy 65? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other sci-fi fans are saying.