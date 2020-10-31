Heidi Klum Reveals Short Horror Film for Halloween 2020

✖

Halloween is going to be a little different his year. Model and television host Heidi Klum can't host her famous Halloween party in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, she decided to get creative about how she and her family would celebrate. On Saturday, Klum released a short horror film starring herself, husband Tom Kaulitz, and her four children: 16-year-old Leni, 14-year-old Henry, 13-year-old Johan, and 10-year-old-Lou. The film sees Klum haunted by zombies, specters, and a bad sausage and using body paint to camouflage herself and escape. You can watch the entire short movie, "Heidi Does Halloween," embedded below.

"Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn't stop us from getting creative at home 👻," Klum writes in the Instagram status alongside the short. "Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family."

Klum tells People, "With lockdowns around the world this year, no Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, I knew I wanted to do a fun project at home with my family so I came up with the idea of shooting a short horror film that we could all star in. It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process. Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and makeup for a short film."

Klum says the body paint she worst took seven hours to apply. The process would start at home and then continue once she reached the set.

"Just because we can't go out does not mean we can't be creative and have fun. It is so important to enjoy the arts and keep the creative juices flowing," Klum says. "I really wanted to keep the Halloween spirit alive by keeping up with our traditions celebrations. I love to entertain people and make them laugh or surprised or shocked or scared. I like to show the artistry of what these amazing people can do and I love being the canvas for them to perform."

She continues, "My kids are all creative and everyone has a different idea of what they want to do and what they want to dress up as. They all help me decorate the house." She notes tha her daughter Lou "loves outrageous costumes and is as detail-oriented as I am. She loves to get the hot glue gun out to bedazzle and create."