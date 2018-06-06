David Harbour Says Hellboy Reboot Is A Dark And Scary Monster Movie

Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot will be a “real monster movie” that’s “scary” and “dark,” star David Harbour tells Variety.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Superhero movies are the mythos of modern America, right? The ancient Greeks had Agamemnon, Achilles, Troilus and Cressida, and we have Captain America and Iron Man and Superman. So they are a mythos, so I wanted to be involved in that conversation, clearly,” Harbour says.

“Like Aeschylus writing about Electra as opposed to Euripides writing about Electra, Euripides’ take is much darker and sort of weirder and stranger, and much more cynical, and I think Hellboy sort of has that thing,” he explains. “And I think the mythos is looking for maybe a little bit more of that.”

The Stranger Things star points to recent R-rated productions Deadpool and Logan as being more in line with what Hellboy is setting out to do.

“I mean, these movies have been of a certain brand, and with Deadpool and Logan, they’re trying to do different things, and so we’re trying to do our own brand of that,” Harbour adds. “And I was really excited by that concept, to make a real monster movie that’s dark and scary and about the end of the world, it was exciting.”

Harbour previously explained Hellboy will earn its R-rating from its gore, horror and mature themes, calling it a “character piece” that has huge action elements while also being modeled “somewhat on Shakespeare,” specifically Hamlet.

Director Neil Marshal similarly singled out Deadpool and Logan for helping the cause when it comes to entertainment companies being open to producing mature and R-rated comic book adaptations.

Hellboy, starring David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Daniel Dae Kim, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, Sasha Lane, Penelope Mitchell and Ian McShane, opens January 11, 2019.

Hellboy (2019)2019

Hellboy (2019)2019

ComicBook Anticipated

Best-Rated Before Release NA

Anticipated Rating

Fire

Fire

Fire

Fire

Fire

Average rating 0/5 from 0 users