‘Hellboy’ Star Ian McShane Thinks Movie Will “Surprise” People

One month from today, the Hellboy reboot will hit theaters with Stranger Things star David Harbour in the titular role and Ian McShane (American Gods) as Professor Trevor Bruttenholm. The new film is a change of pace from the previous franchise Guillermo del Toro had been building, with McShane saying the new movie will end up surprising moviegoers.

Speaking with the New York Times, McShane applauded his castmate in Harbour before revealing the bittersweet situation of taking over the role of Bruttenholm from the late John Hurt.

“Hellboy, yeah! I think that’s going to surprise a lot of people,” McShane revealed. “David [Harbour] is a marvelous actor. He just fills out the role. It was nice and bittersweet taking over [Professor Bruttenholm] from a dear old friend of mine, John Hurt.”

The Deadwood alum then went on to remind fans that Neil Marshall’s take on the character is a hard reboot, not a continuation of the del Toro films.

“But it’s not Part 3. It’s a complete reboot of “Hellboy,” and I think they picked the right guy in David,” reflected McShane. “It was a pleasure to work with him and be in Bulgaria for three weeks, a country I’ve never been to before. Greatest fresh vegetables I’ve ever tasted. And the scripts are funny and smart and bright, and the action is fantastic, and I have grandkids who love all that. They can’t wait.”

With the movie set to open in just a few weeks, tickets will likely be made for purchase soon. The movie has yet to receive an official runtime but it will be rated R, as made evident by the recently-released red band trailer.

The Hellboy reboot is set to feature Hellboy (David Harbour), Professor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane), Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich), Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim), and Alice Monaghan (Sasha Lane) amongst others from the sprawling Hellboy mythos.

Hellboy opens April 12th.

