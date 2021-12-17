Here’s How to Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Christmas holiday is one that is full of traditions and for many families one of those traditions includes watching the classic holiday special A Charlie Brown Christmas. The beloved special returns to broadcast television this year for one night only on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, December 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans will want to check their local listings for what stations are specifically broadcasting the special in their area. The broadcast on PBS and PBS Kids is part of an agreement with Apple TV+ which has an exclusive streaming arrangement for A Charlie Brown Christmas and all of the Peanuts holiday specials.

“We are delighted to bring the joy of these holiday classics to families across the country, in partnership with our member stations,” Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS said in a press release. “During these challenging times, public television continues to be a free and easily accessible source of comfort, inspiration and education for millions of Americans.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

First released in 1965, in A Charlie Brown Christmas, “Linus reminds the Peanuts gang of the meaning of Christmas, in a beloved holiday classic. As Christmas approaches, Charlie Brown is depressed; he confides in Linus, who tries to cheer him. He visits Lucy’s psychiatric booth, but she’s no help. He tries throwing himself into the pageant, but it only makes him feel worse. Finally, he decides that they need a Christmas tree for their play — but his selection leaves the rest of the group laughing. Then Linus reads his friends the story of the Nativity, which prompts them to work on decorating the humble tree and exclaim gleefully, ‘Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!’”

While the special will be airing on PBS and PBS Kids only on Sunday, December 19th, it is available to stream anytime on Apple TV+ with a subscription as are all of the Peanuts holiday specials including another Christmas favorite, the 1992 special It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown.

A Charlie Brown Christmas airs Sunday, December 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check local listings for specifics.

What is your favorite Peanuts holiday special? Will you be tuning into A Charlie Brown Christmas or is It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown more your style? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!