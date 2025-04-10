Mike Flanagan’s Next Stephen King Project Just Took a Big Step Forward

Mike Flanagan’s newest adaptation of Stephen King’s work is a familiar favorite for many fans. After adapting Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, Flanagan is branching out from his work at Netflix to produce his next series at Amazon: a series based on Stephen King’s Carrie. This is not the first time the project has been developed for the screen, but it might be the first time that Brian De Palma’s original film is outdone. The same can’t be said for The Rage: Carrie 2 and the remakes of Carrie that have preceded our coverage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Variety, a major hurdle has been overtaken by the project. The planned sequel has reportedly added Summer H. Howell to the titular role in the new film; Howell is best known for her roles in Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky and her appearances on the SyFy anthology series Channel Zero. As the titular Carrie, Howell will have to fend off bullies and her controlling mother while dealing with her telekinetic powers.

Flanagan is writing and executive producing Carrie, also acting as director and showrunner. The series has been in development since October 2024 and has been waiting for an official series pickup. Amazon has yet to reveal an official date, though the series is reportedly readying to shoot this summer.

Carrie has also cast Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, one of Carrie’s high school classmates who tries to befriend the awkward teen before tragedy strikes. Agudong is joining as a series regular, previously appearing in the TV series Resident Evil and No Good Nick on Netflix.

This new Carrie will have a tough time living up to Brian De Palma’s original adaptation. A massive hit at the time, it would gross over $30 million on a $2 million budget. Oscar-winner Sissy Spacek owned the titular role and the film’s finale became a pop culture staple. It was followed by the loose sequel The Rage: Carrie 2, a TV remake in 2002 from Bryan Fuller, starring Angela Bettis, as well as a 2013 movie remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz as the title character.

According to the official logline for Flanagan’s series, Carrie will be a “bold and timely reimagining” of Stephen King’s iconic book.

“[The] story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White (Howell), who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother,” the logline says. “After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.”

Carrie has no release date on Amazon Prime at this point, but filming should begin this summer. It isn’t Flanagan’s only Stephen King project in the queue. He also directed the upcoming The Life of Chuck starring Tom Hiddleston, adapting King’s 2020 novella from If It Bleeds. He also has his eyes on an adaptation of The Dark Tower, with an ambitious film and streaming series plan.

Will Carrie continue Flanagan’s streak of horror success? What other Stephen King stories could use Flanagan’s touch? Let us know in the comments.