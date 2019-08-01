Here’s What The Rock Has Been Watching on Netflix

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is one of the hardest working people in Hollywood, but according to his latest Instagram post, the actor is taking a much needed break to enjoy some quality time with Netflix. The actor shared a photo of his "cheat day" meal alongside his Netflix screen, which revealed his "Continue Watching" section. Based on the photo, here's what "DJ" has been checking out on Netflix...

"About last night. Deciding what to rock on @netflix while my massive plate size chocolate cookie and chocolate fudge ice cream sammich patiently wait to get destroyed. What's not pictured here is the second ice cream cookie sammich I retrieved from the freezer as well as a big ass slice of NY cheesecake. I wound up watching, Anthony Jeselnik's #FireInTheMaternityWard stand up comedy special. Loved it. Brilliant. I took my #CheatMealSunday to a whole new level of gluttony, greed and darkness. And I feel very good about myself," Johnson wrote.

While his recent watch went to Anthony Jeselnik, it looks like he's also been watching The Circus, the docuseries that explores the American circus. It appears he also recently watched Irresponsible, the latest stand-up special from his pal and frequent collaborator, Kevin Hart. His watch list also includes Ken Burns Presents: The West, Losers, Dope, Our Planet, Inside the Criminal Mind, and Beyoncé's Homecoming. Basically, we've learned that The Rock is a big fan of docuseries and non-fiction.

Many of The Rock's fellow celebrities commend on the photo with some great replies.

"Hahahahhahaha," Josh Brolin wrote.

"Babe, if I worked as hard as you I'd be having a mountain of coffee ice cream with Oreo rocks, spewing out Doritos!! HAPPY MUNCHIN' MEMORIAL DAY!!," Glenn Close replied.

You can catch The Rock next in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which hits theaters on August 2nd.