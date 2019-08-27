Here Are the Highest Paid Actresses in 2019

The 2019 list of highest-paid actresses has been revealed by Forbes, and this year’s lineup of ladies are an interesting if not eclectic bunch of names. From some of the most obvious (the biggest Movie and TV stars) to some of the most enterprising, you won’t believe what these actress have brought home in earnings over the last year!

Scroll below for the list of highest paid actress of 2019. For your convenience we’ll just start at the top with the highest-paid actress, and work our way down the top 10:

Scarlett Joahnsson

Earnings: $56 Million

That Marvel Movie Money is sweeeeeet! Johansson got a reported $35 million back-end payment for Avengers: Endgame, plus another eight figures for her upcoming Black Widow appearance. That ‘s a lively amount of money for a dead character.

Sofia Vergara

Earnings: $44.1 million

Modern Family is still paying out nicely for Vergara, but the actress also has lucrative endorsement deals and personal lines of products (clothing, etc.) that are helping to fill out her bank account.

Reese Witherspoon

Earnings: $34 million

Reese Witherspoon is just hitting full stride at a time when many try to age actresses out of the industry. Even while her film roles are declining, Witherspoon has been smart about making the jump to TV, as both a star (HBO’s Big Little Lies) and producer (through her Hello Sunshine production company. She’s staying on the cutting edge of industry, riding the streaming wave with roles and producing deals at Apple TV, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, as well as branching out into book writing and embracing the women empowerment movement by taking on editorial oversight at Elizabeth Arden Inc. In short: Reese Witherspoon’s hustle is only getting better with age, and the money she’s earning proves it. And she’s still got movie roles on deck!

Nicole Kidman

Earnings: $34 million

Like her friend Reese, Nicole Kidman isn’t just trying to stay relevant in front of the camera – she’s taking on more creative control of things, serving as a producer on HBO’s hit show Big Little Lies, as well as three other upcoming projects. That said, Kidman’s bread and butter is still being one of the (if not *the*) most acclaimed actresses in the business. Helping DC’s Aquaman reach $1 billion was also a nice win-win.

Jennifer Aniston

Earnings: $28 million

Jennifer Aniston still commands a nice price for her roles, but she’s also been savvy about getting into production. In the last year she set up a handful of projects over at Netflix (both as a star and executive producer), and she got in on the deal to bring The Morning Show to Apple TV alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Kaley Cuoco

Earnings: $25 Million

Kaley Cuoco enjoyed the comfort of being the lead actresses on the most popular TV Show on air (The Big Bang Theory), but now that that’s over, she’s hitting the ground running. Cuoco has slid into executive producing new material for Warner Bros. Television – including the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series that she will also star in, and the series The Flight Attendant which is headed to the HBO Max streaming service. She will also exec produce a new called Pretty for BBT network, CBS.

Elisabeth Moss

Earnings: $24 Million

Elisabeth Moss has the leverage of being Hulu’s most valuable asset as the star of The Handmaid’s Tale. That role has helped up her film career, as she’s done seven films in the 2018 – 2019 span.

Margot Robbie

Earnings: $23.5 Million

Margot Robbie had some acclaimed roles in the last year – but nothing that was a box office smash. However, she has taken the reigns of her comic book movie career, serving as producer and star of DC’s Birds of Prey movie. She also produced a new Hulu TV series (Dollface), and several new films, as well as being one of the most lucrative faces for endorsements, these days.

Charlize Theron

Earnings: $23 Million

Charlize has long mastered the art of maximizing her onscreen profits and behind-the-scenes earnings. She’s producing and starring in two big upcoming movies (Bombshell, The Adams Family); producing two big streaming series (Netflix’s Mindhunter and Hyperdrive); has huge sequel films in production (Fast and Furious 9, Atomic Blonde 2); and still lands huge fashion/beauty endorsement deals.

Ellen Pompeo

Earnings: $22 Million

Ellen Pompeo has earned the title of TV highest paid actress ($20 million a year) for starring on Grey’s Anatomy – and got an additional massive earning boost by coming a producer of the series. The spinoff series Station 19 is also putting some nice money in Pompeo’s pocket.