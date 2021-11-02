Hobbs & Shaw 2: Dwayne Johnson Teases Idea For Sequel

It seems Dwayne Johnson may have an idea for a sequel to Hobbs and Shaw. The Fast & Furious spinoff saw Johnson reprise his role as Luke Hobbs opposite Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. Producer Hiram Garcia already suggested that Hobbs would ride again. Speaking on Sirius XM’s The Jesse Cagle Show, Johnson echoed the idea, saying it’s mostly a matter of scheduling. “So I’m at a point in my career now, I think you guys will appreciate, this is, we’ve internally for us at Seven Bucks, if a project comes my way, it must have what we call now, the Moses Effect,” Johnson says. “And the Moses Effect, meaning it must have the ability to push all the other projects to the side. And it has to be like, like that’s how good it is. So for example, Red Notice had the Moses Effect. Black Adam had the Moses Effect, Jungle Cruise and the Moses Effect.”

Johnson continues, saying that the next Hobbs adventure may be different from any Fast & Furious film before it. “So when it comes to Hobbs and Shaw, which we loved and loved making that movie, there’s an idea that I had that I called Donna Langley, called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia. And I said, ‘I have this idea and this direction for Hobbs.’ And I pitched it and it would be without giving it away, they all loved it,” he says. “And, but it would be the, it would be that, it would be the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are in that they continue to go on and go on and go on in this case I wanted to, and I still want to do the quintessential Hobbes movie. That again, without giving it away that you watch a man walk off into the sunset.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson continues, “Donna loved it and they’ve been wonderful partners at Universal, but I said, ‘You know, we have an opportunity here, I think to go against the grain and let’s disrupt things a little bit, and let’s create a movie within the Fast and Furious world that is unexpected, that I think people will go, ‘Oh man, like, wow, thank you for that.’ And that’s it. So we’ll see. But by the way, that Hobbs, that has the Moses Effect too. That has that ability.

But fans shouldn’t start campaigning to convince Universal to make this unexpected take on The Fast and the Furious. Johnson says its’ all a matter of time.

“Honestly it is. ‘When do you want to make it?’ Or ‘when can you make it?’ I mean, this is Donna’s words to me is, ‘When, when can you make it?’ What I’m telling you guys is I reached a point in my career where it now becomes just a matter of timing,” Johnson explains. “And when we can, because now there’s four or five that have the Moses Effect. Now it’s just a matter of where can they go?”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.