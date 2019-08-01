Hobbs & Shaw Tracking For $200 Million Worldwide Box Office Opening Weekend

It seems the Fast & Furious franchise just won’t be stopped, and the first spinoff film is already reaping big rewards for Universal Pictures. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is already making a big impression at the box office, as tracking suggests the film will hit $60 to $65 million domestically, though other estimates are saying it could surpass $70 million. On the worldwide front, the movie is expected to soar past $200 million by end of day Sunday, and that’s without China in the mix, as it doesn’t open there until August 23rd. That’s certainly an impressive debut, and it should be enough to take the No. 1 spot for the weekend (via THR).

At the moment its only competition is The Lion King and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, though The Lion King is now in its second week and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will probably not be the box office blockbuster that Hobbs & Shaw is. The Lion King has already brought in $1,014 billion worldwide.

Hobbs & Shaw meanwhile has a 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a total of 102 reviews. Reviews have been positive, highlighting just how fun and bombastic the film is, a throwback to action flicks of years past. It seems its a winning formula, and you can find the official description for Hobbs & Shaw below.

“Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.



But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.



Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters now.

