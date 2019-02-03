‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Trailer: Five Best Moments

The trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was released and we’re already obsessed! The franchise’s first spin-off film brings together Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to stop the villainous Brixton (Irdis Elba) alongside newcomer Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), Shaw’s badass sister.

The action-packed trailer showed us just enough to know that this is going to be an incredibly fun addition to the franchise. From over-the-top action to Hobbs and Shaw bickering, there’s a lot to break down in the new footage.

There trailer has tons of awesome moments, but these are our top five…

Brixton’s Introduction

There’s a good chance Idris Elba is going to be the franchise’s best villain since, well, Deckard Shaw. However, he’s got something the first eight films don’t: superhuman abilities.

The trailer begins with Elba’s character, Brixton, announcing his villainy.

“I’m the necessary shock to the system. I am human evolutionary change. Bulletproof. Superhuman,” he proclaims.

“Who the hell are you?,” Hattie asks.

“Bad guy,” he replies.

Chills! After we see him go through a very Marvel-esque transformation, he beats down some seemingly good guys and lets Hattie narrowly escape. It’s clear she’s going to need help from some wild and crazy professionals: Hobbs and Shaw.

Working Together

Hobbs and Shaw were practically enemies in the earlier Fast & Furious films, so it’s no surprise they’d be wary of teaming up together.

“If we stand a chance against Brixton, you guys have to work together,” they’re told.

After a stare-down, Hobbs throws a chair in defiance making it clear this is not an amicable team-up.

“Now way!,” Hobbs and Shaw say together. “This guy’s a real ass****!”

In a perfectly timed move, War’s “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” immediately starts to play.

Hobbs is a by-the-book good guy who first appeared in Fast Five as a no-nonsense Diplomatic Security Service agent. Shaw, on the other hand, is a mean hardass who first entered the franchise by killing a fan favorite in the mid-credits scene of Fast & Furious 6. It’s certainly no surprise these two struggle to see eye to eye.

However, the two proved their chemistry in The Fate of the Furious, and we have a feeling their frenemyship is only going to blossom.

The Classic Car Stunt

You can add superhumans, but you can’t have Fast & Furious without some good old fashioned car stunts.

There is no move more classic in this franchise than seeing a slick little vehicle seamlessly glide underneath a giant truck in the midst of an adrenaline-fueled car chase. We’re not surprised they chose to show this moment in the trailer as it’s the perfect indication of the car-related action to come.

The trailer also gives us car smashing, car leaping, and car explosions, which is exactly what Fast & Furious fans want to see. Fingers crossed that Vanessa Kirby gets to have a sick moment behind the wheel, because we already miss Michelle Rodriguez’s driving moves.

Champagne Problem

“I’m what you might call a champagne problem,” Shaw proclaims.

What’s a champagne problem, you ask? Is it a song by Nick Jonas? A trivial, middle-class grievance? The over indulgence of alcohol? Not in the case of Shaw! Nope. It’s just him taking a guy down using a bottle of champagne! It looks like he literally shoves it through someone’s neck. Moments like this are what makes these movies so dang fun.

Oh, Shaw, they weren’t kidding when they said you “don’t play well with others.”

The Building Showdown

One of the longer scenes in the trailer focuses on some action that takes place outside of a building. It’s very reminiscent of Tom Cruise’s infamous stunt in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, but with an added dose of hilarity.

It looks like Brixton kidnaps Hattie by running her down a building (What?! Why?!). Hobbs follows suit while Shaw takes the elevator like a sane person. Hobbs leaps through the air and starts beating dudes down without much to hold on to. Of course, the moment ends with Hobbs mouthing a hearty “f*** you” to Shaw.

It’s very clear Johnson and Statham are going to bring us a fun, crazy, ridiculous, and action-packed movie that we’ll likely watch over and over again.

Were your top five favorite moments from the trailer the same as ours? Tell us in the comments!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is hitting theaters on August 2nd.

