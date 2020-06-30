Hollywood Pays Respects to Carl Reiner

Earlier today came the tragic news that comedy legend and cultural icon Carl Reiner had passed away. The comedian, actor, director, and writer was 98 at the time of his death which occurred at his home where he was surrounded by his family according to a report from TMZ. Made famous by his comedic antics, including a partnership with Mel Brooks, Reiner was perhaps best known to many as being the creator and co-star of the iconic series, The Dick Van Dyke Show. He would go on to star in and appear in multiple shows and films, even stepping behind the camera to direct classics like The Jerk and The Man with Two Brains.

With the decades spanning career that he had it's no surprise that a lot of people have turned out to offer condolences, pay their respects, and share memories of Reiner. Some of his frequent collaborators have sent tweets about their time working with him including Steve Martin, Albert Brooks, Fozzi Bear from The Muppets, and even his family.

"Last night my dad passed away," his son Rob Reiner tweeted. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."

We've collected some of the most touching tributes and tweets about Reiner below.

(Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)