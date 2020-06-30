Hollywood Pays Respects to Carl Reiner
Earlier today came the tragic news that comedy legend and cultural icon Carl Reiner had passed away. The comedian, actor, director, and writer was 98 at the time of his death which occurred at his home where he was surrounded by his family according to a report from TMZ. Made famous by his comedic antics, including a partnership with Mel Brooks, Reiner was perhaps best known to many as being the creator and co-star of the iconic series, The Dick Van Dyke Show. He would go on to star in and appear in multiple shows and films, even stepping behind the camera to direct classics like The Jerk and The Man with Two Brains.
With the decades spanning career that he had it's no surprise that a lot of people have turned out to offer condolences, pay their respects, and share memories of Reiner. Some of his frequent collaborators have sent tweets about their time working with him including Steve Martin, Albert Brooks, Fozzi Bear from The Muppets, and even his family.
"Last night my dad passed away," his son Rob Reiner tweeted. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."
We've collected some of the most touching tributes and tweets about Reiner below.
(Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Steve Martin
Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life. Thank you, dear Carl. https://t.co/H7A4ZwIqfc— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 30, 2020
Max Brooks, son of Mel Brooks
I’ve known Carl Reiner my whole life and I can’t imagine a world without him. A loss for me, a loss for my family, a loss for all of us.— Max Brooks (@maxbrooksauthor) June 30, 2020
Albert Brooks
R.I.P. Carl Reiner. Growing up Carl was like a second dad to me. He was the greatest. Not just as a comic legend but as a man. There was no one else this funny and this nice. I loved him.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) June 30, 2020
Jamie Lee Curtis
Carl Reiner was everything, every human being alive should hold up as a bright example of what one person can do with theirs. A great loss for his family and the world. 📷Al Sieb https://t.co/bImuCKqJsu— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 30, 2020
Blaine Capatch
in '99 i was writing on the Martin Short Show and Carl Reiner was on so we all went down just to look at him
he was in his dressing room. we popped our heads around the door like the Little Rascals
Carl looked up, saw us in the mirror and said "Hmm. You must be the writers."— blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) June 30, 2020
Maureen McCormick
Rest In Peace Carl Reiner. I can never thank you enough for all the laughter and happiness and joy that you have brought into my life. You will always live on in my heart forever.❤️ #Respect #ThankYou #ComedyGenius #Love #TheDickVanDykeShow— Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) June 30, 2020
Michael McKean
It will take a while to process losing Carl Reiner because he’s been making me laugh since I was little. That’s some very funny processing helping leaven the sadness. Thank you, Carl. You done good.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 30, 2020
Fozzie Bear
It's hard to think of many people who were as funny as long as Carl Reiner. He made me laugh 'til I couldn't anymore... then I'd laugh even harder! I wanted to be like him (only with more fur). A legendary comedian, a legendary life. Comedy – and all of us – will miss you, Carl.— Fozzie Bear (@FozzieBear) June 30, 2020
Alison Bennett
I saw this tweet a few days ago and thought, “Man, Carl really did it.” The funniest, loved his family, hung out with his best friend from the writer’s room (Mel Brooks) almost every day for seventy years. ❤️ https://t.co/aAyDoB4Dia— Alison Bennett (@bennettleigh) June 30, 2020
Ben Mankiewicz
Carl Reiner’s last tweet - sent the day he died - is a reflection of his spirit and the indefatigable patriotism of a World War II veteran. https://t.co/WMrbbHsBOp— Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) June 30, 2020
Patricia Heaton
Carl Reiner was a wonderful sweet man. His grace and humor and joie de vivre made the world a better place. The legacy he left for all of us in comedy is a treasure. #RIPCarlReiner https://t.co/jAAqf5K7Ii— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 30, 2020
Josh Cooley
As a comedy fan, recording Carl Reiner & Mel Brooks is seared into my brain. Dick Van Dyke show, The Jerk, 2000 yr old man, etc. Definition of legend. And an incredibly kind soul. As we left his house Carl said “Thank you, now dont steal any of MY STUFF!”— Josh Cooley (@CooleyUrFaceOff) June 30, 2020
RIP pic.twitter.com/kNL0SoYGoM