‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin to Legally Change His Name

After allowing the internet to determine his new middle name, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin will change his legal name to Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

That’s right — his first and last name is now his middle name, creating what some fans are calling a CulkInception.

(Nobody is calling it that. But you should.)

Culkin, who appeared in the holiday classic as a child actor, framed the vote as a “Christmas present” from his fans to him, presenting social media voters with the opportunity to determine what his middle name should be.

Probably anyone who remembers “Boaty McBoatFace should not be surprised by the outcome here.

Merry Christmas to me, from all of you! My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear. In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).#MerryChristmas — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 25, 2018

It is arguably better than some of the other choices that came along the way.

Culkin had previously posted that his current middle name — Carson — was boring, and that he wanted to spruce it up a bit. He opened up voting, and suggestions included “Publicity Stunt,” “Shark Week,” and Kieran.

(If that last one sounds a little out of sync with the others, it’s because it was suggested by his brother Kieran, who played Kevin MacCallister’s bed-wetting cousin Fuller in Home Alone.)

Culkin has re-emerged into the limelight in a big way this year, with a Google Home ad campaign that brought him back to the same sets and set pieces from Home Alone. The shoot resulted in four shoots that have gone viral during the Christmas season, as Home Alone returns to regular rotation in people’s homes anyway and Culkin is at his most visible.

Culkin’s take on an adult version of Kevin McCallister provides just the right amount of nostalgia that will leave you chuckling this holiday season.

For those looking to get in the mood, Home Alone is available for purchase on most digital platform providers. If you’re an Amazon Prime customer the film — and its sequel Home Alone 2 — are included with the STARZ add-on package.

Adding that is probably slightly less paperwork than Culkin will now have to undertake in order to get that boring ol’ “Carson” off his passport.