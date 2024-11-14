Netflix Just Released Its Craziest Christmas Movie Yet (and It’s Already Topping the Charts)

Netflix has a big slate of original Christmas movies this year, and those releases kicked off last week with the debut of Meet Me Next Christmas. Things continued on Wednesday as Netflix released what is easily its wildest holiday movie yet, and it might turn out to be one of the streamer’s most popular in the genre. The film in question is Hot Frosty, which is exactly what the title indicates.

Hot Frosty was released on Wednesday and it stars Hallmark Christmas queen Lacey Chabert as a widow dealing with the loss of her husband. While trying to move on, she accidentally brings a snowman to life, and he turns out to be a very attractive, very wonderful man (played by Schitt’s Creek star Dustin Milligan). In addition to Chabert, Hot Frosty brings more Hallmark holiday talent to Netflix, having been written by The Santa Summit scribe Russell Hainline.

The film sounds totally over the top, a mix of the rom-com elements of Hallmark and the zany antics of beloved Christmas movies from the ’90s. And that’s exactly the point. Hot Frosty is exactly the kind of wild Christmas adventure that movie fans have been missing in recent years, and the response from Netflix users shows just how excited everyone is.

Hot Frosty debuted on Wednesday, and it took just one day for the film to become the most popular on all of Netflix in the United States. The new movie blew right by recent popular additions like Focus, The Lost City, and Meet Me Next Christmas to take the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. There’s a good chance it stays in that spot for the next week, until yet another surprising Christmas movie arrives.

We’re in a stretch where Netflix has new Christmas movies coming out every week, but this two-week stint here in the middle of November has its wildest holiday films coming out back-to-back. Next week, following Hot Frosty‘s lead, The Merry Gentlemen will be released on Netflix.

The Merry Gentlemen takes a page out of the book of Magic Mike, as a small town performance venue turns to an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to earn enough money to save it from closing. It’s a movie about male dancers taking their shirts off for a good cause, starring none other than Chad Michael Murray.

This is shaping up to be one of the most memorable holiday seasons yet for the folks at Netflix, and Hot Frosty is getting things off to a hilarious start.