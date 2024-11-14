Netflix’s Wednesday: 5 Characters Lady Gaga Could Play in Season 2

Wednesday shattered everyone’s expectations and became one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever. Now, the streamer has to deal with a legion of fans who hope Season 2 will be even better. That’s why Netflix is bringing out the big guns, with Lady Gaga recently added to the series’ cast.

While we will take all the Gaga we can get, Netflix has decided to put on a poker face and keep Gaga’s Wednesday character a secret. Yet, with so many loose threads hanging from the first season, we have a few ideas of where the Mother Monster might fit.

5. Principal Weems’ Successor

Larissa Weems’ death left a significant power vacuum at Nevermore Academy. As a shape-shifter who guarded the school’s darkest secrets for decades, Weems maintained a delicate balance between the normie world and the outcast community. That means the new principal must address the fallout from Tyler’s Hyde transformation and the subsequent questions about student safety while maintaining the school’s centuries-old tradition of protecting outcasts.

Lady Gaga is perfect for the role of the new principal. Even before she began to build her Hollywood career, the performer used her music to create a community of outcasts in the real world. Lady Gaga’s art is about accepting the differences and being proud of what makes you creepy and kooky. In addition, if we look at Gaga’s acting history for a hint, her portrayal of the Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel shows her ability to embody an authority figure who maintains control through charm and fear. Like Weems, the Countess harbored dark secrets while protecting her chosen family, making Gaga uniquely qualified to portray the new head of Nevermore Academy.

4. Grandmama Addams

Season 2 of Wednesday will feature at least one new member of the Addams Family, and fans are clamoring in the streets for Grandmama (okay, maybe just this writer). In Addams Family lore, Grandmama is a powerful witch whose expertise in potions, hexes, and dark magic is crucial to the family’s supernatural heritage. Season 1 of Wednesday explores how Jenna Ortega’s version of the character is a powerful psychic destined for greatness. So, if Season 2 continues the trend of looking at the Addams’ past to understand the present, Grandmama is a suitable guide into the occult. After all, Grandmama traditionally serves as a mentor figure — and a source of chaos, of course.

Gaga’s theatrical presence would fit perfectly with the Addams Family’s gothic aesthetic, especially if she’s playing a character who treats brewing deadly poisons with the same cheerfulness as baking cookies. Plus, casting Gaga as Grandmama would be a true curveball from Netflix, as few would expect the pop star to take on the role of an elderly member of the Addams Family.

3. Morning Song’s Second-in-Command

Season 1 established Morning Song as a dangerous cult that exploits sirens, with Bianca’s mother, Gabrielle, being one of its most notable members. Under Gideon’s leadership, the organization maintains control of the masses using the siren’s supernatural abilities. With recruitment numbers declining and unwanted attention increasing, according to Gabrielle, Morning Song faces a critical moment that could force them to take desperate measures.

Introducing a high-ranking cultist would allow Season 2 of Wednesday to dive deeper into the cult, an unexplored corner of the series’ supernatural world. Lady Gaga’s unique musical talent and dramatic skills make her perfect for this role. In the real world, Gaga uses her singing voice to hypnotize people on a daily basis. So why not play a powerful siren in Wednesday Season 2?

2. Ophelia Frump

Morticia’s sister Ophelia represents one of the most colorful characters in Addams Family lore. Known for her flowing blonde hair (usually decorated with daisies) and her garden of carnivorous plants, Ophelia provides a different kind of darkness than her sister’s elegant gothic aesthetic. In the comics, she’s a wild and unpredictable woman whose presence often creates chaos within the family — wild and unpredictable being Gaga’s artistic trademarks.

Her introduction could explore Morticia’s past and the sisters’ magical education, serving as a bridge between Wednesday and the larger Addams world. Also, Ophelia could reveal the history of the Frump family, which Morticia traded for the Addams when she married Gomez.

1. A “Monster” Mentor

When the show first came to Netflix, Jenna Ortega specifically suggested that if Lady Gaga were to join the show, she should play a character who shares a similar dynamic to what Wednesday had with Mrs. Thornhill: “two monsters that understand each other.” By then, that was just wishful thinking from Ortega. Now, it’s a dream come true.

Given Mrs. Thornhill’s role as both mentor and antagonist in Season 1, Gaga could portray a complex character who recognizes something of herself in Wednesday while also being a thorn in the girl’s side. This would create an interesting dynamic, especially considering Wednesday’s growing powers and need for guidance after Goody’s spirit helped her unlock her power in Season 1. Considering Ortega is wearing a producer hat for Season 2, she has a say in how the story goes. So, it’s not a stretch to think she pushed for Gaga to play this kind of role.

Wednesday Season 2 is currently in production and is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2025.