How to Stream Poor Things

Poor Things is waltzing into your living room this year. Yorgos Lanthimos's latest has captured more than $100 million at the box office. Poor Things has also captured a number of Awards Season nods and accolades. The movie is nominated for 11 Oscars, and that includes Best Picture, Best Lead Actress and Best Director. At the Golden Globes, Poor Things brought hoeme statues for Best Motion Picture (musical or comedy) and Emma Stone walked away with Best Actress (musial or comedy.)

Poor Things Streaming Platforms

(Photo: A24)

Poor Things will be available to stream on Hulu. You can also purchase the film via Prime Video for $19.99. No other services have been announced at this time. So, the Disney-owned streamer is the only option besides seeing it in a theater.

Poor Things Release Date

Luckily for fans, Hulu will have Poor Things available on March 7. Some of the other movies in the Best Picture field have been available to stream for a while now. But, Poor Things will finally get that moment shortly before The Oscars take place next month. It's a crowded field with Past Lives, Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Holdovers, Maestro, American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest.

When Does Poor Things Come Out on Blu-ray?

(Photo: A24)

On March 12, fans can purchase the Awards Season favorite from a variety of retailers. Poor Things will cost around $34.99 when it releases.

Poor Things Special Features

The digital and physical versions of the film include the following extras:

Possessing Beauty – The Making of Poor Things. Join Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, cast and crew in the making of this fantastical film. Explore the costumes, makeup and prosthetics in detail. Take a tour with Willem Dafoe and see how Godwin and Bella's home mirrors and accommodates them both.

Deleted Things

Brothel Doctor



Alfie's Chapter



Bella's Notebook

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Searchlight describes the fan-favorite: "From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

