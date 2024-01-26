Oscars 2024: Where to Watch Every Best Picture Nominee

This past week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially announced the entire lineup of nominees for the 96th Academy Awards. Numerous films from the last year are competing for a slew of different Oscars, with the winners set to be revealed live during the Oscars telecast on March 10th. Between now and then, a lot of movie fans will be trying to squeeze in viewings of the nominees they haven't seen yet, especially those films that are in the running for Best Picture. 10 films were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar this year: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest. If you're trying to check out all these films before the Oscars, you'll have to try a couple of different methods. Some of these movies are available to stream, while others are still only in theaters for the time being. That's why we put together this handy guide to help you track them down. Below, we break down where to watch all 10 of this year's Best Picture nominees.

American Fiction (Photo: MGM) Cord Jefferson's directorial debut, starring Jeffrey Wright, was one of the final Oscar nominees to hit theaters. The movie is currently playing in theaters nationwide, so it hasn't come to streaming or on-demand just yet.

Anatomy of a Fall (Photo: Neon) Justine Triet's courtroom thriller Anatomy of a Fall already hit theaters this year, but isn't yet available on a streaming service. Purchasing or renting it on-demand is the way to watch it at the moment.

Barbie (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Greta Gerwig's Barbie was far and away the biggest movie of the year, raking in over a billion dollars at the box office while simultaneously establishing itself as an awards contender. The hit film is currently streaming on Max, but it's also available to purchase either physically or digitally.

The Holdovers (Photo: Orion Pictures) Alexander Payne's 1970's holiday dramedy, The Holdovers, heads into the Academy Awards as a frontrunner for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. In addition to already being available on-demand and on Blu-ray and DVD, The Holdovers is currently streaming on Peacock.

Killers of the Flower Moon (Photo: Apple TV/Paramount) Apple was behind Killers of the Flower Moon, but Martin Scorsese's latest film got a full theatrical release thanks to a distribution deal with Paramount. You can now stream the movie on Apple TV+.

Maestro (Photo: Netflix) Like Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Cooper's Maestro had a theatrical run despite being produced by a streamer. That run was limited, however, and the film is now available on Netflix.

Oppenheimer (Photo: Universal Pictures) Christopher Nolan turned a movie about the creation of the atomic bomb into a blockbuster event that nearly made a billion dollars and is still playing in quite a few theaters across the country. You can purchase or rent Oppenheimer online if you can't make it out to a theater, and its streaming debut is right around the corner. Oppenheimer will begin streaming on Peacock February 16th.

Past Lives (Photo: A24) A24's Past Lives, the debut film from Celine Song, has earned rave reviews since debuting in theaters over the summer. The film is available to purchase or rent, both digitally and physically, but won't be available on a streaming service for another week. Past Lives will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ February 2nd.

Poor Things (Photo: Searchlight Pictures) Emma Stone has captured audiences with her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. If you want to see the movie ahead of the Oscars, however, you'll need to head out to theaters.