Foundation Season 3 Adds Oscar-Winning Actor to Cast

Apple TV+'s Foundation has added Oscar winner Troy Kotsur to the cast for Season 3. According to The Wrap, Kotsur is set to play Preem Palver, an important character first introduced in Isaac Asimov's 1952 novel, Second Foundation. Palver is described as "the leader of a planet of psychics".

Kotsur is best known for his role in CODA, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award. He also appeared as himself in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and in Season 1 of The Mandalorian and has also appeared on Criminal Minds, Scrubs, CSI: New York, and more.

Foundation Has Undergone Some Behind-The-Scenes Changes

It was recently reported that there have been some behind-the-scenes shakeups in the wake of Season 3 filming delays. Series co-creator David S. Goyer is stepping back from showrunner duties, though he is set to remain creatively involved with the series while executive producer Bill Bost will head to Prague to oversee filming. Season 2 line producer/co-executive producer Laurie Borg is leaving the series with Doug Moreno stepping into the line producer role. Goyer is set to continue to write and executive produce the series from Los Angeles. Production is set to resume in early March.

Foundation was renewed by Apple TV+ back in December with Goyer confirming that the Mule, introduced in Season 2, set to take "center stage".

"I'm thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue to chronicling Asimov's pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Gigangus," Goyer said at the time.

"We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one," added Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+'s head of programming. "To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can't wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three."

What is Foundation About?

The official synopsis for Foundation Season 2 reads, "More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

Foundation Season 2 features returning stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, and Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk. It also introduces newcomers to the series, including Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels, and Dimitri Leonidas.

Foundation is streaming now on Apple TV+.