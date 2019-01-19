‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Brings the Legendary Drew Struzan out of Retirement for Three Amazing Posters

Famed movie poster artist Drew Struzan has come out of retirement for a trio of new posters celebrating the How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy.

Fandango revealed three new posters from Struzan. Each poster is based on a different How to Train Your Dragon movie: the original How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Struzan is best known for creating the iconic posters for films like Blade Runner and films in the Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, and Star Wars series. These How to Train Your Dragon posters are the first new posters Struzan has created since his poster for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens in theaters on February 22nd.

